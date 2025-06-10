



National Conference president Farooq Abdullah emphasised that the successful conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra would send a strong message to the rest of India that peace has returned to Kashmir.





Speaking to reporters at Baba Nagri in Ganderbal district, Abdullah welcomed the commencement of the annual pilgrimage on July 3 and encouraged maximum participation, stating that a large turnout of pilgrims would reinforce the perception of normalcy and stability in the region.





He noted that the damage to Kashmir’s image following incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack could be repaired by ensuring the Yatra remains peaceful and incident-free.





Abdullah, who was attending the annual urs at Baba Nagri, also expressed his hopes and prayers for broader peace across the country, a brighter future for the youth, and an end to prevailing hatred and discord.





His remarks underline the significance of the Amarnath Yatra not only as a religious event but also as a barometer of security and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.





