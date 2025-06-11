External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Brussels on June 11, 2025, marking a significant step in strengthening India-European Union (EU) relations, particularly in the areas of trade, technology, and security.





During their meeting, both leaders emphasized the importance of deepening parliamentary ties and reaffirmed their commitment to shared democratic values and pluralism. Jaishankar highlighted the positive momentum in advancing the India-EU partnership, especially in light of ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement, which both sides hope will translate commitments into concrete actions for a stronger strategic partnership.





President Metsola echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism about transforming current commitments into actionable steps to fortify the strategic relationship between India and Europe. The meeting comes at a time when both regions are seeking to enhance collaboration across various sectors, including economic growth, technological innovation, and collective security measures.





Jaishankar’s visit to Brussels was marked by a series of high-profile engagements. He met with the Prime Minister and King of Belgium, focusing on bolstering India-Belgium cooperation in security, defence, and trade.





Additionally, in a joint press conference with EU Vice-President Kaja Kallas, the EU reiterated its strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and affirmed India’s right to protect its citizens in accordance with international law. This underscores the growing convergence between India and the EU on counter-terrorism efforts and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.





Further, Jaishankar engaged with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who noted the increasing strength of the India-EU strategic partnership. He also interacted with the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, discussing both the progress in India-Belgium relations and broader engagement with the EU. Jaishankar used this platform to inform the diaspora about India’s ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and promote national development and prosperity.





These interactions reflect a robust and multi-faceted engagement between India and the EU, with a clear focus on advancing trade negotiations, deepening strategic cooperation, and jointly addressing global security challenges.





Based On ANI Report







