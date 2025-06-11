



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is prominently participating in the Indo-Defence 2025 exhibition, held from June 11 to 14 at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of the India Pavilion.





This international event serves as a strategic platform for DRDO to display India’s latest advancements in defence technology, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in indigenous defence research and development.





At Indo-Defence 2025, DRDO is showcasing a range of future-ready and cutting-edge technologies, which include the ASTRA MK-I air-to-air missile, the Remotely Operated Vehicle Daksh for hazardous material handling, the Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X) for anti-submarine warfare, the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) for enhanced battlefield mobility, the Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo for naval operations, and the Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile, reflecting the breadth of India’s indigenous defence capabilities.





These systems highlight DRDO’s integrated approach to land, air, and naval warfare, as well as its commitment to self-reliance under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative.





The India Pavilion, where these technologies are displayed, is located at Hall F-46, providing international delegates and industry leaders direct access to India’s defence innovations. The exhibition not only allows DRDO to demonstrate its technological prowess but also supports India’s strategic vision of fostering a robust defence industrial ecosystem, with active participation from both public and private sectors.





In line with this vision, DRDO’s Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE) recently transferred the technology of nine systems to ten Indian industries, further strengthening the domestic defence manufacturing base. The transfer was formalized in the presence of Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, during an event at VRDE. Additionally, VRDE signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on advanced research and emerging technologies, underlining DRDO’s commitment to academia-industry partnerships for innovation.





Dr. Kamat, while addressing the event, commended both DRDO and industry partners for the successful deployment of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor and emphasized the need for industry to plan for surge capacity in defence production. He also acknowledged VRDE’s contributions in delivering high-end solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.





Further strengthening India’s defence R&D, DRDO recently inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. This facility is equipped with sophisticated experimental setups for quantum research, including characterisation of advanced lasers, evaluation of single-photon sources, and development of quantum key distribution techniques. The QTRC aims to propel India’s capabilities in ultra-secure communications and strategic quantum technologies, critical for national security in the post-quantum era.





DRDO’s participation at Indo-Defence 2025 in Jakarta not only showcases India’s state-of-the-art defence technologies but also highlights the country’s progress towards self-reliance, robust industry partnerships, and leadership in emerging domains like quantum technology. This comprehensive display positions India as a key player in the global defence landscape and underscores DRDO’s pivotal role in advancing indigenous innovation.





Based On ANI Report



