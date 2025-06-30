



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is undertaking an official visit to the United States from June 30 to July 2, 2025, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The primary purpose of the visit is to participate in the next edition of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1, 2025, in Washington, DC.





During this meeting, the foreign ministers of India, the US, Japan, and Australia will build upon discussions from the previous QFMM held in Washington on January 21, 2025. The agenda will focus on:





Exchanging views on regional and global developments, with particular emphasis on the Indo-Pacific region.





Reviewing progress on various Quad initiatives in the lead-up to the upcoming Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be hosted by India later this year.





Deliberating on new proposals aimed at advancing the shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.





In addition to the Quad meeting, EAM Jaishankar will also inaugurate an exhibition titled "The Human Cost of Terrorism" at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on June 30, 2025. This exhibition aims to highlight:





The devastating toll of terrorist acts worldwide.





The steps taken by the international community to combat terrorism and promote global security.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored that these engagements are part of India's ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation on security, stability, and development in the Indo-Pacific, as well as to draw attention to the global impact of terrorism and the importance of collective action against it.



