



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a public address in Nizamabad, Telangana, firmly ruled out the possibility of any negotiations with Maoist groups, reiterating the government's uncompromising stance against armed insurgency.





Speaking at the inauguration of the National Headquarters of the Turmeric Board, Shah emphasised that the only path forward for members of the proscribed Maoist outfit is to renounce violence, surrender their arms, and integrate into the mainstream of society.





Highlighting the government's achievements in tackling insurgency, Shah cited the example of the Northeast, where approximately 10,000 individuals have laid down arms and joined the democratic process, even contesting elections at various levels. He also noted that over 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the past eighteen months, underscoring the effectiveness of the government's approach.





Addressing criticism from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding Operation Sindoor, Shah asserted that the current weakened state of Pakistan is evidence of the operation's success and the government's robust security policies.





He criticised the Congress party for advocating dialogue with Maoists, making it clear that the current administration's policy is unequivocal: there will be no talks with those who continue to bear arms. Shah issued a stern warning to Maoist cadres, declaring that if they do not surrender, the government is determined to eradicate Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026.





His statements reflect the Centre's resolve to maintain a hardline approach to internal security challenges and to encourage militants to abandon violence in favour of peaceful, democratic participation.



