



On June 30, 2025, the Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress situation involving a commercial vessel, MT Yi Cheng 6, which was sailing under the Palau flag with 14 crew members of Indian origin. The vessel, en route from Kandla in Gujarat, India, to Shinas in Oman, encountered a severe fire outbreak in its engine room, resulting in a complete power failure onboard.





Upon receiving the distress call on Sunday, the Indian Navy immediately deployed its stealth frigate, INS Tabar, which was already operating in the Gulf of Oman.





Demonstrating prompt action and coordination, the Navy transferred a specialised fire-fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar to the affected vessel using both the ship’s boat and helicopter.





The operation involved 13 Indian naval personnel working alongside five crew members from MT Yi Cheng 6, who jointly undertook extensive fire-fighting measures. Thanks to their concerted efforts, the intensity of the fire was significantly reduced, averting a potentially catastrophic situation at sea.





The Indian Navy’s rapid intervention not only ensured the safety of the crew but also underscored its commitment to maritime security and humanitarian assistance in the region.





The ongoing operation highlights the Navy’s readiness and capability to respond effectively to emergencies involving Indian nationals and commercial vessels in international waters.





Based On A PTI Report







