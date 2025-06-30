



Following the brutal terror attack by Pakistani terrorists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and left many injured, the region initially witnessed panic and a mass exodus of visitors.





However, in the weeks that followed, there has been a notable resurgence of tourists returning to Pahalgam, demonstrating both resilience and trust in the security measures implemented by the authorities.





Tourists arriving in Pahalgam after the attack have openly praised the enhanced security arrangements and the swift response of the government. Many visitors expressed their appreciation for the visible presence of security forces, including the Indian Army, paramilitary units, and local police, who have been deployed extensively throughout the area.





The authorities launched comprehensive cordon and search operations immediately after the attack, and have since maintained heightened vigilance, including regular patrols and checkpoints to reassure tourists and prevent further incidents.





Government officials, including the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, have repeatedly condemned the attack and assured the public that those responsible will not go unpunished.





The administration has also directed health and district officials to provide immediate and effective medical care for the injured, and established helplines and support centres for affected families. Emergency services, including ambulances and airlifts, were mobilized rapidly on the day of the attack, and local residents, pony handlers, and religious institutions played a crucial role in the rescue and shelter efforts.





Tourists interviewed in recent days have highlighted the improved sense of safety in Pahalgam, noting the professionalism and empathy of security personnel and the organizational efficiency of government agencies.





Many have stated that the robust security presence has restored their confidence in visiting the region, and some have even encouraged others to return, emphasizing the importance of not succumbing to fear or allowing terrorism to disrupt normal life.





The government’s commitment to bolstering security and supporting victims has been widely acknowledged, with tourists and locals alike commending the coordinated efforts between various agencies.





While the attack initially caused widespread fear and cancellations, the visible improvements in security and the government’s proactive stance have played a significant role in reviving tourism and restoring faith in the safety of Pahalgam as a premier destination.





Based On ANI Report







