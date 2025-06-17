



In the aftermath of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and significantly disrupted tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the region is witnessing a gradual yet promising return of foreign tourists, particularly from Europe. The incident had initially cast a shadow over the Union Territory’s reputation as a safe travel destination, leading to a sharp decline in international tourist arrivals.





Despite these challenges, recent weeks have seen a resurgence in foreign tourist activity. Visitors from countries such as Poland and other parts of Europe have begun to arrive, sharing overwhelmingly positive experiences and expressing confidence in the region’s safety.





Carolina, a tourist from Poland, highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the Kashmiri people, stating, “We feel very safe here. This is not my first time in Kashmir, and Kashmiri people are always smiling — we really feel welcomed here. I’m sure we’ll come back again. This year, three groups from my company are visiting — a total of 60 people will be here.” Such testimonials underscore a renewed sense of trust and comfort among international travellers.





First-time visitors like Margret echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the friendliness and hospitality of the local population. She remarked on the eagerness of locals to interact with tourists, the quality of Kashmiri cuisine, and the breath taking natural beauty of the region. “This place is safe, and people should come here. You will feel great — come to Kashmir,” she encouraged, reinforcing the message that Kashmir remains a welcoming and secure destination.





The revival of tourism has not been accidental but the result of concerted efforts by local authorities, international tour operators, and diplomatic channels. Yunis, an international tour guide, acknowledged the severe impact the Pahalgam tragedy had on tourism but credited the collaborative work with the Polish Embassy and European Union members for helping to restore confidence among potential visitors. These joint initiatives have played a crucial role in reassuring tourists about safety measures and the region’s readiness to welcome them once again.





the return of foreign tourists to Kashmir serves as a testament to the resilience of the local tourism industry and the effectiveness of ongoing efforts to rebuild the region’s image. Positive word-of-mouth from visitors, combined with visible hospitality and security measures, is gradually restoring Kashmir’s standing as a premier international travel destination.





Agencies







