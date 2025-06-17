



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada, on Monday for the G7 Summit, marking his first visit to the country since 2015 and his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 as an invited guest.





This visit comes at a pivotal moment in India-Canada relations, following a period of diplomatic strain over allegations surrounding the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and subsequent tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats by both nations.





During his 23-hour stay, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the G7 Outreach Session and hold several bilateral meetings, including a significant one with the new Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney.





The summit, held in Kananaskis, Alberta, brings together leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, the European Union, and invited partner countries, along with heads of international organisations.





In statements released ahead of the summit, PM Modi emphasised his intention to share India’s perspectives on crucial global issues such as energy security, technology, innovation—including the AI-energy nexus and quantum technologies—and to highlight the priorities of the Global South.





The Ministry of External Affairs underscored that these topics are central to the summit’s agenda, reflecting contemporary challenges and opportunities for international cooperation.





The visit also follows India's recent Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism initiative targeting infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, underscoring India's ongoing concerns about extremism and anti-India activities abroad. Modi’s participation in the summit and his bilateral engagements are seen as opportunities to reset and potentially improve India-Canada relations under Carney’s leadership, after years of frosty ties during Justin Trudeau’s tenure.





Indian officials have expressed optimism about the direction of bilateral relations, noting the significance of Carney’s invitation and Modi’s public gestures of goodwill. The summit is expected to provide a platform for India to voice its stance on energy security, innovation, and the interests of developing nations, while also facilitating direct dialogue with key global leaders on the sidelines.





PM Modi’s participation at the G7 Summit in Canada is not only about engaging with global leaders on pressing issues but also represents a strategic diplomatic outreach aimed at mending and advancing India’s relationship with Canada and reinforcing India’s role as a voice for the Global South on the world stage.





