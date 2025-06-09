



On June 9, 2025, an explosion occurred near the US military's Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, injuring four members of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (SDF) who were working at a depot within the base's munitions storage area.





According to local and Defence Ministry officials, the incident took place as SDF personnel were engaged in bomb disposal operations, specifically while they were preparing to handle unexploded ordnance—munitions left over from World War II that are still regularly found on the island. The blast happened as workers were removing rust from the ordnance to help identify it, which is a standard procedure in such operations.





The explosion resulted in finger lacerations and potential hearing damage for the four SDF members, with one man in his 40s suffering minor to moderate injuries to his left hand, and the others sustaining minor injuries, including hearing issues and scratches. All four injured personnel were promptly transported to an off-base hospital for treatment. Officials have confirmed that none of the injuries are life-threatening.





The facility where the explosion occurred is managed by the Okinawa Prefectural Government and is used to temporarily store unexploded bombs, primarily remnants from the 1945 Battle of Okinawa. No US military personnel were involved in the incident, and the US Air Force confirmed that the explosion took place inside the prefectural facility on the north side of Kadena Air Base.





Local authorities have stated that there is no risk of further explosions or fire, and no evacuation order has been issued for nearby residents. Prefectural officials and the fire department responded quickly, and an investigation into the exact cause of the explosion is underway.





Okinawa continues to host the majority of US military facilities in Japan, a legacy of its strategic importance during World War II and its subsequent reversion to Japanese control in 1972. The presence of large quantities of unexploded wartime ordnance remains a significant issue for the region, with disposal operations being a routine but hazardous task for the SDF.





Based On ANI Report







