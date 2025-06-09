



US lawmakers have reintroduced the Drones for First Responders Act, a legislative initiative aimed at countering the perceived surveillance threat posed by Chinese-manufactured drones and reducing U.S. reliance on foreign adversaries for critical drone technology.





The bill, spearheaded by Representatives Darin LaHood, Elise Stefanik, John Moolenaar, and Rob Wittman, comes in response to mounting concerns that approximately 90% of drones currently used by American first responders are made in China, primarily by companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).





Lawmakers argue that this heavy dependence on Chinese drones presents significant national security and surveillance risks, as highlighted by warnings from the Department of Defense and federal cybersecurity agencies. They allege that the CCP has leveraged unfair trade practices and direct government investment to dominate the global drone market, flooding the U.S. with technology that could potentially be used for espionage or data collection against American interests.





The Drones for First Responders Act proposes a multi-pronged approach to address these concerns:





Tariffs On Chinese Drones: The bill introduces escalating tariffs on drones manufactured or controlled by entities in the People’s Republic of China, starting at 30% and increasing by 5% annually. This measure is designed to make Chinese drones less economically attractive and to level the playing field for U.S. and allied manufacturers.





Revenue-Neutral Grant Program: Proceeds from these tariffs will fund a grant program to help first responders, critical infrastructure operators, and farmers purchase drones made in the U.S. or allied nations. The goal is to ensure that public safety agencies are not financially disadvantaged by transitioning away from Chinese-made drones.





Stricter Rules of Origin: By 2030, the Act requires that drones imported into the U.S. meet strengthened rules of origin, ensuring that critical components are not sourced from China. This provision aims to further incentivize the development of a secure and resilient domestic supply chain for drone technology.





Oversight And Compliance: The Departments of Homeland Security and Commerce will oversee the implementation, reporting, and enforcement of the Act, ensuring compliance with new procurement standards and prohibitions on Chinese-origin components after 2030.





Supporters of the legislation emphasise that it is not only about cutting off the CCP’s access to sensitive data but also about rebuilding American manufacturing and ensuring that first responders have access to secure, high-quality drones. They argue that the Act will stimulate domestic innovation, enhance national security, and protect U.S. communities from foreign surveillance threats.





Ultimately, the success of the Drones for First Responders Act will depend on the ability of U.S. and allied manufacturers to rapidly scale up production and deliver reliable alternatives, as well as on the effective administration of the grant program to support first responders during the transition away from Chinese technology.





Based On ANI Report







