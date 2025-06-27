



State-owned aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is intensifying its collaboration with leading private Indian firms, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Aerospace, to accelerate the production and delivery of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-1A fighters for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This strategic partnership comes in response to a substantial new order for 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A jets, valued at approximately ₹650 billion ($7.8 billion), which received approval from the Defence Acquisition Council in November 2023. This order supplements an earlier contract from January 2021 for 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, bringing the total IAF commitment to 180 jets.





To meet the IAF’s demanding delivery schedules and address its urgent need to replace ageing MiG-21, MiG-27, and Jaguar fleets, HAL is significantly expanding its manufacturing capabilities. The company has set an ambitious goal to produce 24 TEJAS aircraft annually by the 2025-2026 timeframe.





This ramp-up will leverage HAL’s two existing production lines in Bangalore and a new facility in Nashik, Maharashtra, which became operational in mid-2025. The Nashik line, HAL’s third for TEJAS, is a key element in overcoming previous production delays and is expected to play a critical role in restoring the IAF’s combat squadron strength, which currently stands below the sanctioned level.





A cornerstone of HAL’s strategy is the increased outsourcing of major sub-assemblies and modules to private sector partners. L&T and TATA, already established suppliers of major aero-structures, are now being tasked with delivering larger, pre-assembled sections of the aircraft. This approach is designed to streamline final integration at HAL facilities, reduce bottlenecks, and speed up the overall assembly process.





A significant milestone in this public-private partnership was reached in March 2025, when Alpha Tocol, a private firm, delivered the first outsourced rear fuselage section for the MK-1A. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed this as a proud moment for India’s “Make in India” defence initiative, emphasizing the success of the collaborative production model.





Despite these strategic advancements, HAL faces persistent challenges, particularly related to the supply of F404 engines from GE Aerospace in the United States.





Delays in engine deliveries—caused by pandemic-related disruptions and workforce shortages at GE—have slowed the assembly line, resulting in HAL completing only a handful of MK-1A jets from the initial order so far. As of mid-2025, HAL had six aircraft lined up for delivery, but only one engine had been supplied by GE, with a total of 12 engines expected by March 2026.





This shortfall has drawn public concern from IAF leadership, who have expressed doubts about HAL’s ability to meet its revised delivery targets, particularly during high-profile events such as the Aero India 2025 air show.





HAL’s leadership has acknowledged these issues, attributing the delays primarily to external supply chain disruptions rather than internal inefficiencies. With technical issues reportedly resolved at GE, HAL remains confident in its ability to ramp up production as planned, provided engine deliveries proceed on schedule. Looking ahead, HAL aims to deliver 16 jets in the following year, with the goal of reaching the 24-jets-per-year target by 2026.





The successful execution of this expanded, collaborative production model is critical not only for meeting the IAF’s modernisation goals but also for advancing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-1A, with its advanced avionics, AESA radar, electronic warfare systems, and compatibility with modern weaponry, is positioned as a key asset in countering regional security threats and reducing reliance on foreign fighter imports. Overcoming current supply chain hurdles will be essential for HAL to fulfil its commitments and support the IAF’s efforts to restore and enhance its operational strength.





IDN







