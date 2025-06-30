



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has decided to equip a significant portion of the TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft fleet with imported Israeli radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems, reversing its earlier plan to integrate the indigenous DRDO-developed Uttam AESA radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach (SRK) EW suite. This move has ignited a debate about the balance between operational imperatives and India’s long-term indigenisation goals.





Background And Decision Rationale





HAL has issued a Letter of Intent to Israel’s ELTA Systems for supplying radar and EW systems for 43 out of the 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a ?48,000 crore contract. The company cites certification delays—specifically, the lack of full production clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC)—as the primary reason for opting for foreign systems. HAL officials argue that these delays threaten the timely delivery of the jets, which are urgently needed to replace ageing IAF aircraft.





DRDO’s Counter-Claim





DRDO officials contest HAL’s explanation, asserting that the Uttam AESA radar was cleared for production as early as 2023. According to DRDO, by April 2025, four critical stages of flight trials and hardware qualification had been completed, with CEMILAC advising HAL to commence subsystem production. DRDO further claims that the SRK EW suite will achieve full certification before the production line reaches the 41st aircraft, proposing a hybrid interim solution that combines indigenous radar with imported EW systems.





Technical And Strategic Implications





AESA radar technology is crucial for modern fighter jets, offering rapid electronic beam steering, multi-target tracking, and enhanced resistance to jamming. The Uttam radar, developed by DRDO, is modular, scalable, and capable of tracking over 50 targets at ranges exceeding 100 km.





It is designed to be adaptable for future Indian platforms, such as the AMCA and upgraded Su-30MKI. In comparison, the Israeli EL/M-2052 radar, which HAL has selected, can track over 60 targets and supports a wide range of operational modes, but its foreign origin raises concerns about supply chain security and source code access, particularly during conflicts or sanctions.





Expert And Industry Reactions





The decision has triggered mixed reactions among defence experts. Some argue that such procurement contracts are difficult to alter mid-way and that the choice does not reflect a rejection of indigenous technology.





They point out that the Uttam radar has demonstrated its capability in operational scenarios and is likely to be integrated into future batches. However, others acknowledge that foreign lobbies exert pressure to limit the use of Indian components in major deals, and stress that continuous operational use of domestic systems is essential for their maturation and for safeguarding India’s strategic autonomy.





Future Outlook





Despite the current setback, the private sector is slated to deliver the first batch of approximately 33 Uttam radars for TEJAS MK-1A starting in 2026, with the indigenous system expected to become the standard fitment from the 41st jet onward. This phased approach is intended to ensure uninterrupted production while gradually increasing indigenous content, in line with the IAF’s long-term self-reliance objectives and the broader ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





The episode underscores the ongoing tension between immediate operational requirements and the pursuit of technological self-sufficiency in India’s defence sector. The outcome of this debate will have lasting implications for the country’s defence manufacturing ecosystem and strategic autonomy.





Based On A PTI Report







