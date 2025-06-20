



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing a diverse pipeline of next-generation weapon systems, with a strong focus on high-energy laser weapons, advanced air superiority missiles, and other cutting-edge technologies.





Among the most significant breakthroughs is the successful development and testing of the MK-II(A) 30-kilowatt (kW) Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), which was demonstrated in April 2025. This system, capable of neutralising drones, missiles, helicopters, and other aerial threats up to five kilometres away, marks India’s entry into an elite group of nations with operational laser weapon technology.





The MK-II(A) system, mounted on a mobile truck platform, uses six 5 kW lasers to deliver a combined 30 kW beam, offering rapid, precise, and cost-effective defence against airborne threats. Its integration with electro-optical sensors and radar enables 360-degree threat detection and engagement, while electronic warfare features such as tactical communications and satellite signal jamming further enhance its battlefield utility.





Building on this momentum, DRDO is also developing the “Sahastra Shakti” laser weapon system, which reflects both technological prowess and cultural heritage. Mounted on mobile 4x4 vehicles, this system is designed for rapid deployment and can engage drone swarms and other airborne targets with light-speed precision.





Its modular configuration allows for scalable defence against extensive drone incursions, making it highly adaptable for modern combat scenarios. In parallel, DRDO is preparing to transfer the MK-II(A) technology to private sector companies to accelerate mass production, underscoring India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Looking ahead, DRDO’s ambitions extend to even more powerful directed energy weapons, including 100 kW and 300 kW systems for naval and land-based platforms, and a megawatt-class airborne laser weapon intended for missile defence against tactical ballistic threats.





This airborne laser, potentially mounted on transport aircraft such as the Il-76 or C-130J, aims to intercept missiles during their boost or mid-course phases, providing a critical layer of protection in India’s multi-tiered air defence architecture. The phased approach—progressing from lower-power prototypes (2 kW, 5 kW) to higher-power and airborne systems—ensures a robust technological foundation for these complex projects.





In the realm of conventional missile technology, DRDO is developing extended-range air-to-air missiles like the Astra MK-2 and MK-3 for air combat superiority, as well as the Rudram-2, -3, and -4 series to enhance air-to-ground strike capabilities. The KUSHA program, focused on long-range surface-to-air missile systems, aims to safeguard critical infrastructure and assets.





Additionally, DRDO is making strides in hypersonic weapons, having completed a development trial of the Hypersonic Glide Vehicle (HGV) and achieving a significant milestone in scramjet propulsion—paving the way for a future hypersonic cruise missile.





On the aviation front, the indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is progressing under a new execution model, further reinforcing India’s push for technological self-sufficiency and air dominance.





Collectively, these advancements position DRDO at the forefront of modern defence innovation, with high-energy laser systems, advanced missile technologies, and indigenous platforms forming the backbone of India’s future military capabilities.





These efforts not only enhance India’s strategic deterrence but also signal its emergence as a major player in the global defence technology arena.





IDN







