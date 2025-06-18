



Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group marked a significant milestone for India’s aerospace sector by unveiling a fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine at the 55th International Paris Air Show, held from June 16 to 22, 2025.





This engine, developed specifically for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and cruise missiles, represents a major leap in Indian propulsion technology and is part of a new family of four indigenous engines (14, 19, 25, and 40 KGF), all designed and manufactured entirely in India.





The 40 KGF engine underwent successful testing at Raghu Vamsi’s Hyderabad facility in the presence of DRDO officials, underscoring its readiness for operational deployment and its potential to advance India’s self-reliance in defence technologies.





Raghu Vamsi’s showcase at the Paris Air Show also included the Astra 100, a jet-powered, fixed-wing kamikaze UAV developed under its deep-tech brand ARROBOT. The Astra 100, powered exclusively by indigenous systems—including flight control, propulsion, and telemetry—boasts a range of 200 km and speeds up to 450 km/h, and has already completed successful test trials.





This UAV sets a new benchmark for autonomous combat platforms in India, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The company’s recent acquisition of WMT Precision LLC, a 40-year-old aerospace manufacturing firm based in Syracuse, USA, renowned for producing fuel nozzles for major global OEMs, has further strengthened Raghu Vamsi’s capabilities in critical aero engine components and expanded its footprint in the North American market.





Additionally, the acquisition of PMC Group (UK), a specialist in high-performance nickel alloy components for the oil and gas sector, broadens Raghu Vamsi’s engineering portfolio beyond aerospace and defence.





To support its growing product portfolio and global ambitions, Raghu Vamsi is developing a new 250,000 sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hardware Park, Hyderabad, which is expected to be operational by early 2026. This expansion reflects the company’s vision for self-reliant defence manufacturing and its role in driving technological innovation and economic growth in India’s aerospace sector.





Based On A PTI Report











