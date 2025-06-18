



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a 35-minute phone call with US President Donald Trump, declined Trump’s invitation to visit the United States, citing prior commitments and a pre-existing schedule.





The invitation was extended for a stopover in Washington as Modi was returning from the G7 Summit in Canada. Instead, Modi invited President Trump to visit India for the upcoming Quad Summit, likely to be held later this year, an invitation which Trump accepted and expressed eagerness to attend.





During the conversation, PM Modi provided a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor, India’s ongoing counter-terror operation against terror sites in Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack. Modi clarified that the operation was “paused” only after a direct request from Pakistan, not due to any US mediation or the prospect of a trade deal. He emphasised that all discussions regarding the cessation of military action occurred directly between India and Pakistan through established military channels, and at Pakistan’s insistence.





Modi made it unequivocally clear that India has never accepted, and will never accept, third-party mediation in its disputes with Pakistan, particularly regarding Jammu and Kashmir. This stance, he said, enjoys complete political unanimity within India. He also firmly stated that no discussions on an India-US trade deal took place in connection with Operation Sindoor or the pause in hostilities.





The Prime Minister reiterated India’s position that terrorism will no longer be treated as a proxy war but as an act of war, and that India’s response to terrorism will be strong and uncompromising. He told Trump that India’s military actions were “measured, precise, and non-escalatory,” targeting only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The leaders also discussed broader regional and global issues, including the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing on the importance of direct talks for peace. On the Indo-Pacific, both leaders reaffirmed the significance of the Quad and their shared commitment to its role in regional security.





PM Modi declined Trump’s US visit invitation due to scheduling conflicts, clarified India’s independent decision-making in security matters, and invited Trump to India for the Quad Summit, reinforcing India’s firm stance against third-party mediation and its resolve in combating terrorism.





Based On A PTI Report







