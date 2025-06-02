



India and Algeria are taking significant steps to deepen their bilateral cooperation, specifically targeting the shared threat posed by Pakistan-based Salafi terrorist groups. This development comes at a time when both nations recognize the urgent need for a robust international response to cross-border terrorism, which threatens regional and global security.





The recent visit of an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation to Algeria, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, underscores this commitment and highlights India’s diplomatic outreach to key partners in the Arab world and North Africa.





During their four-day stay in Algeria, the Indian delegation engaged with a wide range of stakeholders, including Algerian government officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, media representatives, and the Indian diaspora. The primary focus of these discussions was cross-border terrorism, with a particular emphasis on the activities of Pakistan-based Salafi groups. The delegation highlighted India’s “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism and sought to build consensus for a united international stand against this menace.





Algeria, a country with a strong secular tradition and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has its own history of battling terrorism. Its relations with Pakistan have remained lukewarm due to allegations that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has links with Algerian terror groups such as the Islamic Salvation Front. This shared concern over Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism has provided a solid foundation for India and Algeria to strengthen their counter-terrorism partnership.





The Indian delegation’s engagements in Algeria were not limited to formal meetings. They also included symbolic gestures such as paying floral tributes to Emir Abdelkader, the founder of the modern Algerian state, and visiting significant memorials and museums that commemorate Algeria’s struggle for independence and its resilience against terrorism. These activities reinforced the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two countries and highlighted their mutual experiences of sacrifice and perseverance in the face of terrorism.





India’s diplomatic efforts in Algeria are part of a broader strategy to mobilize international support against cross-border terrorism, especially in the wake of recent terrorist attacks such as the April 22 Pahalgam attack.





The delegation emphasized India’s “new normal” approach to terrorism, which includes decisive military and diplomatic responses, as demonstrated by Operation Sindoor. This operation targeted terrorist infrastructure on Pakistani soil and has been widely supported by the international community, including the US, UK, France, and Israel.





The delegation’s visit to Algeria also included discussions on regional security challenges and the need for closer collaboration between India and Algeria on global security issues. Both sides agreed on the importance of dismantling terrorist infrastructure, denying safe havens and financing to terrorist groups, and sharing best practices in counter-terrorism.





The deepening of ties between India and Algeria against Pakistan-based Salafi terrorists represents a significant step forward in the global fight against terrorism. By leveraging their shared experiences and common concerns, both countries are working to build a stronger and more coordinated international response to this persistent threat.





