



India has significantly advanced its defence capabilities, particularly in intercepting and neutralizing incoming nuclear and conventional missiles at high altitudes. Former DRDO Director General Dr. V.K. Saraswat has revealed that India’s indigenous Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system, developed under the leadership of DRDO, can intercept and destroy enemy missiles—regardless of whether they carry nuclear or conventional warheads—before they reach Indian territory.





This interception capability is achieved at both Exo-atmospheric (outside the atmosphere) and endo-atmospheric (within the atmosphere) altitudes, making the nuclear effect negligible if the missile is destroyed at a high altitude.





Dr. Saraswat emphasised that if a nuclear missile is intercepted before its trigger mechanism is activated, it poses minimal threat, as the untriggered nuclear material behaves like any other chemical with low radiation. India’s multi-layered BMD system includes advanced surveillance, early warning, and command and control technologies, all developed indigenously. These systems are capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing threats using a network of phased array radars and high-speed interceptor missiles.





Operation Sindoor: A Showcase of Atmanirbhar Bharat





Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s demonstration of self-reliance in defence. Conducted as a response to cross-border terrorism, the operation showcased the effectiveness of weapon systems and technologies developed almost entirely within India, under DRDO’s guidance. Notably, the precision and reliability of indigenous missiles like Akash and BrahMos, as well as anti-drone systems, were highlighted during the operation.





Dr. Saraswat described Operation Sindoor as an “Atmanirbhar war,” where the majority of technologies—ranging from missile systems and radars to electronic warfare and airborne early warning systems—were produced by Indian industry. This self-reliance not only enhanced India’s operational capabilities but also sent a strong message regarding the nation’s technological and strategic autonomy.





Underwater And Naval Capabilities





India’s progress is not limited to missile defence. The Indian Navy, with significant input from DRDO, has been developing advanced underwater capabilities. This includes indigenous design and development of ships, radars, sonars, and electronic warfare systems, positioning India for underwater dominance. The Navy is also acquiring new mine countermeasure vessels to address critical gaps in maritime security, with DRDO providing technological support.





Indigenous Defence Industry And Private Sector Participation





The Indian defence sector has witnessed a paradigm shift with increased participation from private players and start-ups. Government policies now mandate that 25% of DRDO’s budget be allocated to private sector R&D, fostering innovation and production of systems such as anti-tank and shoulder-fired missiles. Defence production corridors in regions like Lucknow, Jhansi, and Tamil Nadu are being developed to further boost indigenous design, development, and manufacturing.





Future Outlook: Hypersonic And Space Defence





India is actively pursuing next-generation technologies, including hypersonic missiles, advanced drones, hypersonic gliders, and AI-driven electronic warfare systems. The country has also demonstrated anti-satellite capabilities, indicating preparedness to counter space-based threats. These initiatives are expected to keep India at the forefront of defence technology for the next 15 years.





Conclusion





India’s ability to intercept and destroy nuclear missiles mid-air, as revealed by Dr. Saraswat, underscores the maturity and effectiveness of its indigenous defence ecosystem. Operation Sindoor stands as a testament to India’s Atmanirbhar (Self-Reliant) approach, with DRDO’s innovations ensuring robust national security across land, air, sea, and space domains. The integration of private industry and continuous technological upgrades further solidify India’s position as a contemporary military power.





Based On ETVB Report







