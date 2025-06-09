



India's defence sector has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past decade, shifting from a position of heavy reliance on imports to becoming a significant exporter of military hardware and technology.





In the financial year 2024-25, India's defence exports surged to ₹23,622 crore, marking a 12.04% increase over the previous year’s figure of ₹21,083 crore. This remarkable growth is part of a broader upward trend, with exports having increased 34-fold in just over a decade—from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to current levels.





India now exports defence equipment to more than 80 countries, including major global powers such as the United States and France. Notably, Armenia emerged as a top buyer in 2023-24, reflecting growing international trust in Indian defence capabilities. The export portfolio is diverse, encompassing advanced artillery systems, missiles, aircraft, naval vessels, and high-tech components, underscoring India's emergence as a comprehensive solutions provider in the global defence market.





Both public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and private companies have contributed to this export momentum. In 2024-25, DPSUs exported equipment worth ₹8,389 crore—a significant 42.85% jump from the previous fiscal year—while private sector exports stood at ₹15,233 crore, maintaining their strong contribution.





This export growth is mirrored by a broader expansion in domestic defence production. Over the past decade, the sector has witnessed a 174% increase, with total production rising from ₹46,429 crore in 2014-15 to ₹1,27,265 crore in 2023-24. The government has set a long-term goal to scale domestic defence manufacturing to ₹3 lakh crore by 2029.





A key driver behind this transformation is the government’s policy push for indigenisation. Initiatives like the Positive Indigenisation List—which bans the import of several hundred categories of weapons, equipment, and spare parts—have spurred domestic innovation and reduced dependency on foreign suppliers. Strategic reforms, increased private sector participation, and robust R&D have led to the development of advanced platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Akash Missile System, and indigenous naval assets.





Looking ahead, the Ministry of Defence has set an ambitious target of achieving ₹50,000 crore in annual defence exports by 2029. This goal is underpinned by continued policy support, a thriving industrial ecosystem, and India’s growing reputation as a reliable supplier of affordable, high-quality military solutions. The government’s vision extends further, aiming to position India as the world’s largest defence exporter by 2047.





India’s defence sector is on a robust growth trajectory, with rising exports, expanding production, and a clear policy focus on self-reliance and global competitiveness. The country’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, indigenous solutions is not only strengthening its own security but also enhancing its stature as a key player in the international defence market.





Based On IT News







