



India and Namibia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties during the official visit of Air Vice Marshal Teofilus Shaende, Commander of the Namibian Air Force, to India from June 8 to 13, 2025.





On June 9, Air Vice Marshal Shaende met with Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, the Vice Chief of Air Staff, to discuss avenues for further strengthening defence engagement between the two countries. The discussions primarily focused on enhancing training cooperation, capability development, and fostering a strategic partnership.





During his visit, Air Vice Marshal Shaende also paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial in Delhi, symbolizing the deep respect and enduring friendship between India and Namibia. This gesture underscored the shared values and mutual regard that underpin the bilateral relationship.





India and Namibia enjoy longstanding, warm, and cordial relations. Namibian leaders continue to view India as a dependable and trusted partner, recalling Indian support during Namibia’s liberation struggle. India was among the first countries to advocate for Namibian independence at the United Nations, and diplomatic ties were formalized soon after Namibia’s independence in 1990 with the establishment of resident missions in both countries.





Recent years have witnessed regular high-level exchanges and structured dialogues, such as the 4th round of India-Namibia Foreign Office Consultations held in Windhoek in 2022, where both sides conducted a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations. Defence cooperation remains a key pillar of this partnership, with ongoing efforts to modernize and build the capabilities of the Namibian Defence Force through collaboration with friendly nations like India.





The current engagement between the two air forces is expected to further boost training exchanges, joint exercises, and knowledge sharing, contributing to the modernization and operational readiness of the Namibian Air Force. Both countries are committed to leveraging their partnership to address common security challenges and promote peace and stability in their respective regions.





Based On ANI Report







