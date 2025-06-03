



India’s diplomatic outreach has entered a critical phase as an all-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrives in Washington DC for the final leg of its global campaign following Operation Sindoor.





This visit coincides with a parallel effort by a Pakistani delegation headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, setting the stage for a rare diplomatic face-off between the two countries in the US capital.





The Indian delegation, comprising members from across the political spectrum—including MPs from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and former ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu—reflects the country’s united front against terrorism. Their mission is to articulate India’s position on zero tolerance for terror, particularly in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives and prompted India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Shashi Tharoor has emphasized the unique challenge and opportunity presented by both delegations being in Washington at the same time. He acknowledged that while the US media space is crowded and India’s narrative may not be at the forefront, the presence of two duelling delegations has heightened interest among US policymakers, think tanks, and the media.





Tharoor expressed confidence that India’s message—centred on counterterrorism and regional stability—will resonate with those in the US who are invested in South Asian affairs and global security.





The Indian delegation’s agenda includes meetings with influential government officials, Congressional committees, senators, and think tanks, as well as public addresses and media engagements such as interviews with major broadcasters and the National Press Club. Tharoor highlighted the importance of the US to India, not only in the context of the Security Council but also in areas of trade, defence, intelligence sharing, and multilateral cooperation through forums like the QUAD and G-20.





India’s outreach is notably broader than Pakistan’s. While Pakistan’s delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto and including several former ministers and diplomats, is visiting key capitals such as New York, Washington DC, London, and Brussels, India has dispatched seven all-party delegations to 32 capitals and the European Union headquarters, reflecting a more extensive diplomatic effort. Tharoor described Pakistan’s move as reactive, noting that their focus is limited compared to India’s global campaign.





On the issue of the recent ceasefire, Tharoor categorically denied any US mediation, asserting that India had no interest in prolonging the conflict and that any external persuasion would have been directed at Pakistan, not India. He reiterated that India’s actions were a direct response to terrorism and not an escalation towards war, underscoring the country’s commitment to development and peace.





The Pakistani delegation, meanwhile, aims to present Islamabad’s perspective on the recent escalation and to raise issues such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, seeking international support for the resumption of the treaty’s operations. However, Indian officials and analysts view Pakistan’s diplomatic push as a reaction to being exposed globally over its support for terrorism and as an attempt to counter India’s successful narrative in international forums.





The simultaneous presence of Indian and Pakistani delegations in Washington DC marks a significant moment in the ongoing diplomatic contest between the two nations. India, led by a confident and united delegation, seeks to reinforce its stance on terrorism and regional stability, leveraging a broad and proactive outreach, while Pakistan attempts to present its counter-narrative in select global capitals.





Based On ANI Report







