

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a bold new objective for India: to become one of the world’s top defence exporters.

Speaking in Udhampur’s Katra on June 6, 2025, PM Modi highlighted the significance of Operation Sindoor, which showcased the strength of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, and underscored the global recognition now accorded to India’s defence ecosystem.





He affirmed that, having emerged as a leading defence exporter over the past decade, India’s next milestone is to position itself among the very top defence-exporting nations—a move he said would generate millions of jobs and further energise the country’s manufacturing sector.





India’s defence exports have seen a dramatic transformation, surging from just ₹686 crore in FY 2013–14 to a record ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024–25—a thirty-four-fold increase. The government has now set an ambitious target of ₹50,000 crore (approximately $6 billion) in annual defence exports by 2029, with the ultimate vision of becoming the world’s largest defence exporter by 2047.





This rapid growth is attributed to strategic policy initiatives, robust R&D, increased private sector participation, and the successful implementation of the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes.





Operation Sindoor, conducted in May 2025, was a pivotal moment for India’s defence industry. The operation not only demonstrated India’s military capabilities in a real combat scenario but also provided critical battlefield validation for indigenous weapon systems.





Indian-made arms such as the BrahMos cruise missile, Akash air defence missiles, and advanced radar systems were successfully deployed, enhancing the credibility of India’s defence products in the global market and sparking increased international interest.





PM Modi emphasised that the pride in ‘Made in India’ should extend beyond the battlefield to the marketplace, urging citizens to prioritise domestically manufactured products. He called on young innovators and entrepreneurs, especially in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, to join the national mission of manufacturing and innovation, which is central to both economic growth and national security.





The Mission Manufacturing initiative, announced in this year’s budget, aims to accelerate India’s manufacturing sector and further boost defence production.





To sustain this momentum, the government is focusing on next-generation technologies—such as AI-driven combat systems, autonomous platforms, and advanced cyber-defence—while streamlining export regulations and expanding after-sales support for global buyers.





Initiatives like iDEX, SAMARTHYA, and SRIJAN have already driven significant advancements in indigenisation and technological innovation, with over 14,000 items indigenised and more than 3,000 components now on Positive Indigenisation Lists.





In conclusion, India’s ascent as a global defence exporter is underpinned by a decade of policy reforms, technological progress, and the successful demonstration of indigenous capabilities in combat.





As the country works towards its ambitious export targets, the government’s call for collective participation—from industry leaders to everyday consumers—reflects a broader vision of national strength, economic empowerment, and global leadership in defence.





