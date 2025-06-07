



India is making significant strides towards establishing a comprehensive, layered air and missile defence system akin to Israel's Iron Dome, according to Dr. Samir V Kamat, chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





In a recent interview, Dr. Kamat confirmed that work is actively underway on such systems, with current assets including the Akash missile, QRSAM, and the S-400 already forming a robust foundation.





Additionally, the Kusha missile, envisioned as India's answer to the advanced S-500, is under development, with plans to deploy multiple units across the country to ensure nationwide protection.





During the recent conflict with Pakistan, India's integrated use of the DRDO-developed Akash missile system, the medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM), and the indigenous anti-drone D4 system was pivotal.





Dr. Kamat highlighted that these systems, when used together, dramatically enhanced India's defensive capabilities, successfully thwarting enemy attacks. The Akash system, whose development began in the early 2000s, has since been upgraded in collaboration with Israel to form the MRSAM.





The D4 system, a multi-sensor anti-drone solution, played a crucial role in neutralizing hostile drones, earning global recognition for its effectiveness.





Dr. Kamat emphasised the importance of technological integration, noting that India's advancements in radar technology now enable the design and deployment of surveillance, tracking, and multi-functional radars for all three armed services.





The integration of these radar systems has improved real-time information sharing, further strengthening India's air defence network.





On the missile front, DRDO is progressing rapidly on several projects. The extended-range Brahmos missile is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army within the next two to three years, and the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) will be integrated into a broader range of aircraft beyond the current Sukhoi platforms.





The Astra air-to-air missile has already been inducted, with work ongoing on Astra-2 and Astra-3 variants. The Rudram missile is also emerging as a key asset in India's arsenal.





Dr. Kamat reiterated DRDO's commitment to indigenous defence manufacturing, stating that the performance of DRDO-developed systems during Operation Sindoor and recent conflicts has validated India's approach. He expressed confidence that ongoing projects, including advanced missile systems and counter-drone technologies, will further enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian armed forces in the near future.





India's defence establishment is rapidly advancing towards a multi-layered, integrated air defence system, leveraging indigenous innovation and strategic partnerships to address evolving threats and secure the nation's airspace.





Based On IndiaTV News Report







