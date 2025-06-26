



The 13th Political Consultation and the 10th Strategic Dialogue between India and Vietnam were held in New Delhi on June 25, 2025, marking another significant milestone in the deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries.





The high-level talks were co-chaired by P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, and Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Foreign Minister of Vietnam. Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is guided by the 'Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People' adopted by the Prime Ministers of both nations in December 2020, as well as the Plan of Action for 2024-2028, signed during the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s state visit to India in August 2024.





During the Political Consultation, the delegations discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, defence and security cooperation, maritime collaboration, trade and investment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, science and technology, space, information technology, digital and fintech sectors, connectivity, culture, tourism, and education.





Both sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development cooperation, highlighting achievements in heritage conservation and restoration projects, Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, and scholarships. The talks reflected a shared commitment to further enhance cooperation across these diverse domains.





A key highlight of the dialogue was the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. Both India and Vietnam reiterated their firm stance against terrorism, emphasizing the need for concerted international action to combat this global menace. The Indian side particularly appreciated Vietnam’s solidarity and support in India’s fight against terrorism, underscoring the mutual trust and understanding that characterize the bilateral relationship.





Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the Strategic Dialogue. India reaffirmed Vietnam’s status as a key partner in its Act East Policy, the MAHASAGAR Vision, and its broader vision for the Indo-Pacific region, reflecting the strategic convergence between the two countries on regional security and development.





The visit of Deputy Foreign Minister Cuong further underscored the high-level political engagement, as he called on India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor, and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal.





The meetings reinforced the robust and multi-faceted partnership between India and Vietnam, with both sides committed to advancing their shared vision for peace, prosperity, and people-centric development in the region and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







