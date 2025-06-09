



The Indian Army is set for a significant upgrade in its air defence capabilities with an imminent acquisition of three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system, valued at approximately ₹30,000 crore. This procurement, expected to be cleared soon by the Defence Ministry, comes at a time when India’s air defence forces have demonstrated their effectiveness in repelling Pakistani aerial threats during Operation Sindoor, utilising a combination of legacy and modern systems.





The QRSAM is a state-of-the-art, mobile air defence missile system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). It is specifically designed to provide 360-degree protection for moving mechanis3ed formations against a spectrum of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles.





Key Features:





Mobility: Mounted on Ashok Leyland 8x8 trucks, the QRSAM can search, track, and engage targets while on the move, firing at short halts—making it ideal for rapid deployment along both western and northern borders.





Range And Altitude: The system can intercept targets at ranges up to 30 km and altitudes up to 10 km, covering low to medium altitude aerial threats.





Automation: It features a fully automated command and control system, with integrated target acquisition and fire control, enabling rapid response and simultaneous engagement of multiple threats.





Radars: Equipped with two four-walled Active Array radars—the Battery Surveillance Radar (BSR) and the Battery Multifunction Radar (BMFR)—both offering 360-degree coverage and advanced electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities to resist jamming.





Missile Technology: The single-stage, solid-propellant missile utilises a mid-course inertial navigation system, two-way datalink, and a DRDO-developed terminal active radar seeker for precision targeting. A laser proximity fuse enhances accuracy and reduces susceptibility to electronic warfare.





Indigenisation: The QRSAM system is currently 90% indigenous, with plans to increase this to 99% over time, reinforcing India’s self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The QRSAM system has undergone extensive trials under diverse operational scenarios, including day and night conditions, and has demonstrated its ability to rapidly engage multiple targets with high accuracy. Thirteen successful tests were conducted off the coast of Odisha up to 2023, showcasing its capability to fire salvos at both long-range, medium-altitude and short-range, high-altitude aerial targets.





During the recent four-day conflict with Pakistan, Indian Army Air Defence units relied on a mix of legacy (L-70, Zu-23 guns) and modern missile systems (Akash, MRSAM, S-400, Spyder, Sudarshan) to neutralise enemy drones and aircraft, many of which were equipped with Chinese technology. The QRSAM will complement these systems, especially in the short-to-medium range segment, enhancing layered air defence coverage.





The Defence Acquisition Council is expected to convene in late June to finalise this acquisition. The induction of QRSAM will significantly bolster the Army’s ability to protect critical assets and formations against evolving aerial threats, including those posed by advanced drones of Turkish and Chinese origin. The Army is also acquiring new radars, very short-range air defence systems, jammers, and laser-based anti-drone solutions as part of a broader modernisation drive.





While the QRSAM addresses immediate operational needs, some defence analysts highlight the importance of balancing investments in short-range systems with long-term projects like Project Kusha, aimed at developing indigenous long-range air defence capabilities to counter stealth and ballistic missile threats.





The ₹30,000 crore QRSAM acquisition marks a major step forward in India’s quest for a robust, indigenous, and multi-layered air defence network. It promises to provide rapid, reliable, and mobile protection for frontline Army units, ensuring operational superiority in future conflicts and reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in defence technology.





Based On ANI Report







