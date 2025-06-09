



General Electric (GE) is actively competing for a pivotal contract to manufacture engines for the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter program. This initiative follows India’s recent announcement to fast-track the indigenous development of a stealth fighter, a move that gained urgency after Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.





GE’s chairman and CEO, Larry Culp in an interview with Economic Times, emphasised the company’s deep interest in the project, highlighting India’s strategic significance for both GE’s civil and defence aerospace divisions. Culp noted that GE’s ongoing collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on the Tejas program, where GE supplies F404 engines, places the company at the center of India’s aerospace advancements. He underscored the robust US-India relationship and GE’s commitment to supporting India’s aerospace ambitions.





A critical component of the AMCA project is the development of a high-thrust jet engine, which is expected to be realized through a joint venture with an international partner. GE faces stiff competition from other global aerospace leaders, such as France’s Safran and the UK’s Rolls-Royce, all of whom are vying for the contract and are in discussions with Indian authorities regarding technology sharing and co-development.





In parallel, GE is working to accelerate the delivery of F404 engines for the Tejas MK-1A fighter, a program that has experienced significant delays. The first of 99 engines was delivered in March, nearly two years behind schedule. Culp stated that GE is ramping up supplier capabilities and has achieved a double-digit increase in deliveries between April and May 2025 compared to the first quarter, reflecting the company’s efforts to address production bottlenecks.





Despite these efforts, the IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, has raised concerns about persistent delays in the procurement of critical military platforms, attributing setbacks to manufacturers’ limited production capacities. Culp acknowledged these challenges, describing the current period as an industry “super cycle” where supply chain issues are expected to persist due to surging demand.





Looking ahead, GE plans to establish a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility for civilian aircraft engines in India once operational volumes justify such an investment. Currently, over 1,400 GE engines power various aircraft in India, with an additional order book of around 2,500 engines, underscoring the country’s priority status for GE’s global operations.





GE’s pursuit of the AMCA engine contract is part of a broader strategy to deepen its footprint in India’s aerospace sector, both by supporting indigenous fighter programs and by expanding civil aviation infrastructure. The outcome of this competition will have significant implications for India’s defence self-reliance goals and the future of its military aviation capabilities.





Based On ET News Report







