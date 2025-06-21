



The Indian Army has recently announced a significant advancement in its technological capabilities with the development of indigenous post-quantum cryptography (PQC) applications. This breakthrough, revealed on June 20, 2025, represents a crucial step in the Army's ongoing efforts to harness quantum technologies and strengthen its defence infrastructure against emerging threats in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.





The development aligns with the Indian Army's declaration of 2024 as the 'Year of Technology Absorption' and forms part of its broader vision for military modernisation and self-reliance in defence technologies.





Understanding Post-Quantum Cryptography





Post-quantum cryptography refers to cryptographic algorithms designed to be secure against attacks from quantum computers. Unlike traditional cryptographic systems that rely on mathematical problems such as integer factorisation and discrete logarithms, which could potentially be solved efficiently by quantum computers using Shor's algorithm, PQC employs alternative mathematical approaches that remain resistant to quantum computational methods.





This technology is crucial because while current quantum computers lack the processing power to break widely used cryptographic algorithms, the development of more powerful quantum systems in the future poses a significant threat to conventional encryption methods.





The urgency for implementing PQC stems from the "harvest now, decrypt later" strategy, where adversaries might collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it once quantum computing capabilities mature. This makes the Indian Army's proactive approach to developing indigenous PQC solutions particularly significant in safeguarding sensitive military communications against future threats.





Development And Implementation





The indigenous PQC applications have been developed by the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, under the aegis of the Corps of Signals. This development builds upon the foundation laid in December 2021, when the Indian Army established a Quantum Laboratory at MCTE with support from the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The laboratory was created to spearhead research and training in quantum technologies, with key focus areas including Quantum Key Distribution, Quantum Communication, Quantum Computing, and Post-Quantum Cryptography.





The Army has stated that these PQC-based solutions are being progressively integrated across its networks, strengthening capabilities across domains and ensuring the force remains future-ready in the ever-evolving technological landscape. This integration represents a practical implementation of the research conducted at the Quantum Laboratory, transforming theoretical advancements into operational capabilities that enhance the security of military communications.





Technological Self-Reliance





The development of indigenous PQC applications aligns with India's broader vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India), reducing dependence on foreign technologies for critical defence systems. By developing these advanced cryptographic solutions domestically, the Indian Army is not only enhancing its technological sovereignty but also contributing to the growth of India's defence technology ecosystem.





Future-Proofing Military Communications





The implementation of PQC solutions represents a forward-looking approach to military communications security. By adopting cryptographic systems resistant to quantum attacks, the Indian Army is preparing for a future where quantum computing might render conventional encryption methods obsolete. This proactive stance ensures that sensitive military information remains protected even as computational technologies advance.





Enhanced Operational Capabilities





Secure communications are fundamental to effective military operations. The integration of PQC across Army networks enhances the force's ability to conduct secure operations across various domains, including cyber and electromagnetic spectrum operations. This technological advancement contributes to the Indian Army's overall combat readiness and operational effectiveness in modern warfare scenarios that increasingly rely on secure information exchange.





The Year of Technology Absorption





The development of indigenous PQC applications is part of the Indian Army's broader initiative under the 'Year of Technology Absorption' declared for 2024. This initiative encompasses various efforts to induct niche technologies and systems into the Army's inventory, enhancing its capabilities across multiple domains. The focus on technology absorption reflects the Army's recognition of the transformative potential of emerging technologies in modern warfare and its commitment to leveraging these advancements to maintain a strategic edge.





Beyond 2024, the Army has identified 2023 to 2032 as the 'Decade of Transformation,' with 2025 designated as the 'Year of Reforms'. This long-term vision encompasses five key pillars: Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Technology Infusion, Systems and Processes, and Human Resource Management. The development of indigenous PQC applications contributes specifically to the Modernisation and Technology Infusion pillar, demonstrating the Army's commitment to implementing its strategic vision.





The Role of MCTE And Corps of Signals





The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering in Mhow has played a pivotal role in the Indian Army's quantum technology initiatives. In addition to the Quantum Laboratory, MCTE has also established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre with over 140 deployments in forward areas. The institution provides training in cyber warfare through state-of-the-art cyber range and cybersecurity labs, contributing to the Army's capabilities in the digital domain.





The Corps of Signals, under whose aegis the PQC applications were developed, has been at the forefront of the Indian Army's technological advancements. The corps has been instrumental in implementing the technology research vision of the Chief of the Army Staff, focusing on areas such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The development of indigenous PQC applications represents a significant achievement for the Corps of Signals in its mission to enhance the Army's technological capabilities.





Conclusion





The Indian Army's development of indigenous post-quantum cryptography applications marks a significant milestone in its technological evolution and security preparedness. By proactively addressing the potential threats posed by quantum computing to conventional encryption methods, the Army is ensuring the long-term security of its communications infrastructure. This achievement not only enhances India's military capabilities but also contributes to its broader goals of technological self-reliance and defence modernisation.





As part of the 'Year of Technology Absorption' and the longer 'Decade of Transformation,' the development of PQC applications demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and adapting to the changing nature of warfare. Through continued investment in quantum technologies and other emerging fields, the Indian Army is positioning itself to effectively address future security challenges and maintain its operational effectiveness in an increasingly complex and technology-driven security environment.





Based On A PTI Report







