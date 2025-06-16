



Amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian nationals, particularly students residing in Iran.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation, engaging directly with Indian students to ensure their safety and well-being.





In response to the heightened risks following Israel's "Operation Rising Lion"—which targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites and prompted a barrage of retaliatory missile strikes from Iran—the Embassy has initiated several precautionary measures.





Notably, Indian students are being relocated, with the Embassy's facilitation, to safer locations within Iran wherever possible. The Embassy has also stated that it is examining other feasible options to protect Indian nationals, including potential evacuation plans, and will provide further updates as the situation develops.





To maintain open lines of communication and provide timely assistance, the Embassy has established dedicated helpline numbers and created an official Telegram channel specifically for Indian nationals in Iran.





These platforms are being used to disseminate real-time advisories and updates, urging all Indians in the country to avoid unnecessary movement, remain alert, and follow official guidance. The Embassy is also in regular contact with community leaders across Iran to discuss welfare and safety concerns, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to crisis management.





The security environment in Iran has deteriorated significantly, with explosions reported in Tehran and civilian infrastructure, including metro stations and mosques, being repurposed as bomb shelters. Civilian casualties have mounted, and critical infrastructure such as oil refineries and nuclear research facilities have suffered damage. According to local authorities, Israeli strikes have resulted in at least 406 deaths in Iran and 14 in Israel since the escalation began.





The MEA has assured that it will continue to issue advisories and take proactive measures as the situation unfolds. Indian nationals in Iran are strongly advised to stay connected with Embassy channels, heed official instructions, and limit outdoor movement until stability returns.





This ongoing engagement underscores India's diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, reflecting a strong commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad in times of crisis.





Based On ANI Report







