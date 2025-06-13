



Over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s defence sector has experienced a profound transformation, evolving from a predominantly import-driven model to becoming a significant and trusted global exporter.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted that this shift is rooted in the government’s strong emphasis on the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, which have prioritized domestic manufacturing, technological innovation, and strategic investments in defence infrastructure.





A key indicator of this transformation is the exponential growth in defence exports. In 2014-15, India’s defence exports stood at just ₹1,940 crore. By 2024-25, this figure had soared to ₹23,622 crore, reflecting a more than twelvefold increase over the decade. Indian-made defence equipment is now exported to over 100 countries, underscoring the global trust in India’s manufacturing capabilities and quality standards.





This period has also been marked by significant indigenous achievements. Notable milestones include the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant; the development of the multi-role combat helicopter LCH Prachand; the induction of Tejas fighter jets; and advancements in missile technology such as the BrahMos missile. These accomplishments have not only strengthened India’s military capabilities but also showcased the nation’s growing technological prowess.





The government has further catalysed this transformation by increasing the defence budget substantially—from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to ₹6.22 lakh crore in 2024-25—and reserving a significant portion of capital procurement for domestic companies. The issuance of 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists, covering over 5,500 items, has ensured that a growing share of equipment and systems used by the armed forces are now produced within the country.





Rajnath Singh also emphasized the broader impact of these reforms, noting that India’s defence sector is now a pillar of national strength, self-reliance, and strategic leadership. The sector’s growth has contributed to stronger borders, modernized armed forces, and a robust ecosystem for indigenous innovation. Initiatives such as defence corridors have attracted massive investments, further reinforcing India’s position as a key player in the global defence market.





The Modi government’s sustained focus on self-reliance and indigenous development has not only reduced India’s dependence on imports but has also propelled the country into the ranks of major global defence exporters, marking a historic shift in its strategic and economic landscape.





Based On A PTI Report







