



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Los Angeles to exercise heightened safety precautions amid ongoing protests in the city.





During a media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that the government is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is in constant communication with members of the Indian community residing in the area. Jaiswal highlighted the significant presence of Indian nationals in Los Angeles and California at large, underlining the government's commitment to their safety, security, and welfare.





The advisory comes as downtown Los Angeles enters a second night under curfew, with protests continuing for a sixth consecutive day. According to reports, these demonstrations have spread to other major U.S. cities, including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, and Washington, DC.





The unrest was triggered by a series of raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), resulting in the arrest of dozens of undocumented immigrants. In response to the escalating situation, President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to restore order.





President Trump, in a statement on his social media platform, described the situation as an "invasion" by illegal immigrants and accused protestors of attacking federal agents, vowing to intensify deportation operations.





The Indian Consulate in San Francisco is actively engaged in monitoring developments and maintaining close contact with the Indian community to ensure their welfare. The MEA reiterated its priority to safeguard Indian nationals abroad and advised them to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety guidelines as the situation unfolds.





Based On ANI Report





