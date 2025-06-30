



India has achieved a historic milestone in its space exploration journey with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the nation’s first astronaut to work aboard the International Space Station (ISS).





As part of the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla is conducting a pioneering experiment involving microalgae, a project developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to support the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission—India’s ambitious human spaceflight program.





The experiment centres around cultivating three distinct strains of microalgae in the unique environment of microgravity aboard the ISS. Microalgae are remarkable organisms with immense potential for future space missions; they are nutrient-rich, can be used as food, and hold promise as a sustainable source of fuel.





Most critically, they could play a vital role in closed-loop life support systems by recycling carbon dioxide and producing oxygen, thus supporting human life during long-duration spaceflights. Shukla’s work involves deploying sample bags, monitoring the growth of these algae, and capturing detailed images to compare their development in space with those grown on Earth.





The data collected will help ISRO understand how microgravity affects the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity of microalgae, potentially offering innovative solutions for life support systems required for the Gaganyaan Mission.





Alongside this experiment, the Axiom crew is also engaged in the Neuro Motion VR project. This research uses virtual reality headsets and functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) to monitor astronauts’ brain activity while they perform attention-based tasks.





The goal is to study how microgravity influences cognitive and motor functions—insights that are crucial for the safety and efficiency of future deep space missions.





Mission Commander Peggy Whitson is leading another groundbreaking study on how cancer cells behave in microgravity, which could revolutionise cancer research on Earth. The crew also participates in educational outreach, photographing student experiments and artwork for the Saudi Space Agency’s Microgravity Challenge.





Before commencing his scientific duties, Shukla had the honour of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ISS, sharing his excitement and sense of responsibility in representing India in space. He described the experience as transformative, noting the striking view of Earth as a borderless, unified planet—a poignant reminder of humanity’s shared home.





Shukla’s journey began with a flawless launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, culminating in a successful docking at the ISS’s Harmony module after a 28-hour voyage. He is accompanied by a distinguished international crew, including Commander Peggy Whitson from the US, Sawosz Uznanski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.





The success of this mission and the ongoing research not only mark a significant leap for India’s space program but also contribute valuable knowledge to the global scientific community. The results from Shukla’s microalgae experiment could pave the way for more sustainable and self-sufficient human spaceflight, bringing ISRO closer to realising the dream of sending Indian astronauts on long-duration missions beyond Earth.





