



On June 29, 2025, the Indian Army successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The operation led to the arrest of a Pakistani national, Mohammed Arif, who was acting as a guide for a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists.





Arif, in his late 20s and a resident of Datote village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was apprehended near the Hajura post in the Gambhir area under the Army’s Ace of Spades division.





The incident unfolded when alert Indian troops detected suspicious movement along the rugged and densely forested terrain of the LoC. As the soldiers moved in, Arif was tactfully captured, while the four terrorists he was leading jumped off a steep cliff and retreated into Pakistani territory, likely sustaining injuries, as evidenced by a trail of blood observed in drone footage. The Army refrained from opening fire due to the proximity of Pakistani military posts.





Upon capture, Arif was found in possession of a mobile phone and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs 20,000. During interrogation, he admitted to working at the behest of the Pakistani Army, assisting infiltrating terrorists, and demonstrated detailed knowledge of the local topography.





Officials stated that he is a resident of the LoC on the Pakistani side and was collaborating with the Pakistani Army to facilitate terrorist infiltration into India.





The Army has launched a detailed interrogation of Arif, aiming to extract crucial intelligence that could further strengthen the counter-infiltration grid. The operation was described by officials as a testament to the professionalism and operational readiness of the Indian Army, highlighting their commitment to thwarting attempts by hostile forces to disturb peace and tranquillity in the region.





The Army remains on high alert, with intensified surveillance and additional resources deployed to prevent further infiltration attempts.





