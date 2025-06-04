



Indonesia is actively considering the purchase of China's J-10 fighter jets as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise its ageing military fleet.





The decision is driven by the J-10's relatively lower cost and advanced capabilities, making it an attractive alternative to more expensive Western aircraft. Deputy Defence Minister and retired Air Marshal Donny Ermawan Taufanto confirmed that discussions with China have included not only the J-10 jets but also offers of ships, arms, and frigates.





Indonesia is currently evaluating the J-10, focusing on factors such as system compatibility, after-sales support, and pricing.





This potential acquisition has been under consideration for over a year.





The J-10C, developed by China's Chengdu Aerospace Corporation, is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter with advanced avionics, a top speed of Mach 1.8, and a combat radius of about 1,200 miles. Its cost—estimated at around $40 million per unit—is significantly lower than the French Rafale, which costs approximately $193 million per aircraft.





Indonesia’s modernisation strategy is multifaceted. In 2022, the country signed an $8.1 billion deal for 42 French Rafale jets, with the first six expected to be delivered in 2026. At the same time, Indonesia is considering finalising a separate purchase of 24 U.S.-made F-15EX fighters, though concerns remain about the $8 billion price tag for these American jets. A preliminary defence pact with France could also lead to further Rafale orders, adding to Indonesia’s options.





The Indonesian Air Force has reportedly given preliminary approval to acquire 42 J-10 jets, and the country is taking concrete steps such as sending pilots to China for training on the aircraft.





This move reflects Indonesia’s pragmatic approach to balancing operational needs, economic realities, and geopolitical considerations. As a non-aligned country, Indonesia maintains flexibility in sourcing defence equipment from various nations, aiming to strengthen its air force while navigating complex regional security dynamics and budget constraints.





Indonesia’s consideration of the J-10 purchase underscores its commitment to modernising its military, balancing cost-effectiveness with advanced capability, and maintaining strategic flexibility amid evolving regional security challenges.





Based On Reuters Report







