



Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has once again escalated tensions with India by issuing fresh threats and justifying acts of terrorism in Kashmir as a "legitimate struggle." Speaking at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Munir reiterated his longstanding rhetoric on Kashmir, labelling it as Pakistan's "jugular vein" and vowing unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for what he termed the "sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers struggling against India’s illegal occupation."





He asserted that what India describes as terrorism is, in his view, a legitimate struggle in line with international conventions, thus openly endorsing violent acts under the guise of self-determination.





Munir accused India of "unprovoked aggression" and blamed New Delhi for escalating regional tensions, particularly following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which saw the killing of over two dozen tourists by Pakistan-backed militants.





He claimed that Pakistan had responded "resolutely" to Indian military actions and described the country as a "net regional stabiliser," asserting that Islamabad had shown restraint and maturity in the face of what he called Indian provocations.





Munir warned that any future acts of aggression by India would be met with a "swift and befitting response," emphasising Pakistan's growing "comprehensive national power" and readiness to defend itself against perceived vulnerabilities.





This rhetoric comes in the wake of heightened hostilities, including India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror launchpads inside Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Munir's statements have drawn criticism for their inflammatory nature and for providing ideological cover to cross-border terrorism, a stance that continues to undermine prospects for peace in the region.





Despite his claims of restraint and a commitment to regional stability, Munir's remarks and threats reflect a hardening of Pakistan's official position, with a renewed focus on the Kashmir issue and open support for actions India and much of the international community categorize as terrorism.





