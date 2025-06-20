



Pakistan has quietly transitioned into an era of domestic drone warfare, deploying advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to monitor, target, and strike terrorist elements within its own borders—a tactic it once vocally condemned when used by the United States.





This shift comes amid Pakistan's ongoing struggle with some of the world's deadliest militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army, and as the country continues to rank among the most terrorism-affected nations globally.





Initially, the drone campaign in Pakistan was dominated by U.S. operations, with the CIA and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) conducting hundreds of strikes from 2004 to 2018, targeting high-profile militants such as Al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders.





These operations, while effective in eliminating terrorist leadership, sparked widespread controversy over civilian casualties and violations of sovereignty. Pakistani officials often publicly criticised these strikes, even as evidence suggested some level of covert cooperation with the U.S..





In recent years, however, Pakistan’s own security forces have increasingly relied on domestically operated drones for counterterrorism. Reports and viral videos indicate that the Pakistani military now uses precision-guided drones to strike terrorist hideouts, particularly in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. These operations are often showcased online by pro-military accounts, with footage depicting surgical strikes that aim to neutralise militants while minimising damage to surrounding structures.





Despite claims of enhanced precision, Pakistan’s drone campaign has not been without controversy. Several incidents in 2024 and 2025 have raised concerns about collateral damage. Notably, strikes in North and South Waziristan have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, as well as injuries to bystanders during public gatherings.





While officials often attribute such casualties to militant activity or blame the Pakistani Taliban, opposition parties and local communities have criticised the government’s security strategy, arguing that the risk to civilians remains unacceptably high.





Unlike the earlier U.S. campaign, the Pakistani government has not officially acknowledged the full extent of its drone operations. However, security officials have become more vocal online, sharing videos and statements to counter criticism and demonstrate the effectiveness of drone strikes against high-value terrorist targets. This digital campaign is seen as an effort to shape public perception and justify the use of drones as a necessary tool in the fight against militancy.





Pakistan’s use of drones is not limited to internal security. During a brief military clash with India, Pakistan employed drones to target civilian areas, signalling its growing reliance on UAVs as both a tactical and symbolic weapon in regional conflicts.





Experts caution that while current drone exchanges between India and Pakistan have remained limited, the technology’s proliferation could mark the beginning of a more extensive and dangerous aerial rivalry.





Pakistan is now among a small group of countries—including Iraq, Nigeria, and Turkey—that use drones for domestic counterterrorism operations. This reflects a broader global trend in which states turn to UAVs for targeted killings, surveillance, and rapid response, despite ongoing debates over legality, ethics, and the risk of civilian harm.





Pakistan’s domestic drone campaign represents a significant evolution in its counterterrorism strategy, blending technological advancement with information warfare. While officials tout improved precision and effectiveness, incidents of civilian casualties and the lack of official transparency continue to fuel public debate. As the country navigates both internal threats and regional tensions, the future of drone warfare in Pakistan remains a critical—and controversial—component of its security landscape.





Based On A NDTV Report







