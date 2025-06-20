Israel struck Iran's IR-40 heavy water reactor near the city of Arak





In a major escalation of regional hostilities, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched a large-scale aerial operation against Iran overnight on Wednesday, targeting critical nuclear and military infrastructure across the country. The operation, named "Operation Rising Lion," involved at least 40 fighter jets—some sources report up to 60—delivering more than 100 precision-guided munitions on dozens of Iranian facilities, including key sites linked to Iran’s nuclear program.





Key Targets And Execution





The Israeli strikes focused on several strategic locations:





Arak (Khondab) Heavy Water Reactor (IR-40)





One of the primary targets was the IR-40 heavy water reactor near Arak, formally known as the Khondab reactor. This facility, located about 280 kilometers southwest of Tehran, has long been under international scrutiny for its potential to produce weapons-grade plutonium. Although the reactor was incomplete and not operational, Israel claims it was designed for nuclear weapons development and announced its "neutralization" following the strike. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed the site was hit but reported no radiological danger, as the reactor contained no nuclear material at the time. Iranian state television also asserted there was "no radiation danger whatsoever," noting the facility had been evacuated prior to the attack.





Natanz Nuclear Facility





Simultaneously, Israeli aircraft struck a site near Natanz, a city synonymous with uranium enrichment in Iran. According to the IDF, this facility housed components and equipment critical for nuclear weapons development and projects that could accelerate Iran’s nuclear capabilities. This is not the first time Natanz has been targeted; previous attacks have hit enrichment halls and centrifuge assembly plants.





Other Strikes





Additional strikes were reported in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Kermanshah, targeting missile production sites, air defence systems, and military infrastructure. Among the facilities destroyed was a plant manufacturing anti-tank missiles, which Israel claims were destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.





Operational Details And Impact





Military Assets Used





The operation deployed at least 40 fighter jets, possibly up to 60, and utilized more than 100 precision-guided bombs and missiles.





Casualties And Damage





The strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 14 Iranian scientists and reportedly killed or wounded hundreds overall, according to various sources. There was no reported civilian damage around the Arak reactor, as the site had been evacuated in advance.





International And Local Response





The IAEA confirmed that key buildings at the Arak nuclear facility were damaged but emphasized the absence of radiological effects. Iranian state media downplayed the impact, maintaining that there was no significant damage to key infrastructure and no radiation threat. Meanwhile, thousands of Iranians took to the streets in protest, and Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel, causing casualties and damage in Israeli cities.





The Israeli operation marks a significant escalation in the ongoing shadow conflict between Israel and Iran. The stated goal, according to Israeli military officials, was to "eliminate the existential threat to the State of Israel, significantly damage Iran's nuclear program in all its components, and severely impact its missile array." Israeli leaders have indicated that further operations may continue as necessary.





The strikes come amid heightened tensions following Iran’s rejection of U.S. calls for de-escalation and warnings from Iranian leadership about the consequences of foreign intervention. The broader conflict has already resulted in hundreds of casualties on both sides and has drawn international concern over the potential for further escalation.





Israel’s coordinated airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure represent one of the most significant direct attacks on Iran’s nuclear program to date. While the immediate radiological risk appears minimal due to the non-operational status of the Arak reactor, the operation has inflicted substantial damage on Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities and heightened the risk of a broader regional conflict.





Agencies







