



HAL Chairman Dr. DK Sunil's Interview at Paris Air Show 2025: Major Updates on India's Indigenous Fighter Aircraft Programs





At the prestigious Paris Air Show 2025, Atul Chandra, Editor at GBP Daily News, conducted a significant interview with Dr. DK Sunil, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), revealing crucial developments in India's indigenous fighter aircraft programs, according to a report on Vayu Space X handle.





This interview provided comprehensive insights into the current status and future trajectory of the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2 programs, marking important milestones in India's pursuit of aerospace self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





HAL Chairman Dr. DK Sunil: Leadership Profile





Dr. DK Sunil, who assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director of HAL in September 2024, brings extensive expertise to India's premier aerospace company.





With 37 years of experience at HAL since joining as a Management Trainee in 1987, Dr. Sunil has been instrumental in advancing India's aerospace capabilities. His distinguished career includes pioneering work in Mission Combat Systems R&D Centre in Bangalore, where he led ground breaking projects such as Active ESA Radar, Automatic Flight Control System for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Mission Computers for helicopter and fighter platforms.





Under his leadership as Director of Engineering and R&D, HAL successfully obtained military certification for the HTT-40 aircraft program and secured pivotal projects including the Indigenous Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) for the Indian Air Force and Army.





TEJAS MK-1A Production Expansion: Strategic Capacity Building: Current Production Infrastructure





The TEJAS MK-1A program represents a cornerstone of India's indigenous fighter aircraft manufacturing capabilities. HAL has strategically established a multi-facility production network to meet the Indian Air Force's requirements under the ₹48,000 crore contract signed in February 2021 for 83 aircraft.





The company currently operates two established production lines at its Bangalore facility, which have been the primary manufacturing hubs for the TEJAS program. These Bangalore facilities have demonstrated consistent production capabilities, with the first production line established at a cost of ₹1,556 crore and the second line sanctioned in March 2017 with an investment of ₹1,381.04 crore.





Third Production Line At HAL Nashik





The establishment of the third production line at HAL's Nashik facility marks a significant milestone in scaling up India's fighter aircraft production capacity. This facility, inaugurated on April 7, 2023, represents a strategic investment of ₹150 crore and is designed to produce eight TEJAS aircraft annually.





The Nashik production line is expected to become fully operational by the first trimester of 2025, with the first TEJAS MK-1A from this facility scheduled to roll out in June 2025. This expansion increases HAL's total production capacity from the current 16 aircraft per year to 24 aircraft annually, representing a 50% increase in manufacturing capability.





Production Timeline And Delivery Schedule





The Nashik facility's timeline has experienced some adjustments due to supply chain challenges, particularly regarding the delivery of F404-IN20 engines from General Electric. The first F404-IN20 engine for the MK-1A aircraft was delivered only in March 2025, nearly two years behind the original schedule. Despite these challenges, HAL is committed to meeting its delivery obligations, with expectations to deliver 12 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force in 2025. The company has implemented capacity expansion strategies across all assembly lines to not only speed up execution of existing orders but also prepare for additional orders and export market opportunities.





TEJAS MK-2 Development: Next-Generation Fighter Aircraft: Prototype Development Status





The TEJAS MK-2 program represents India's ambitious step toward developing a more advanced, medium-weight fighter aircraft. According to HAL officials, the structural assembly of the first prototype aircraft is currently under progress, with over 60% of the aircraft's structure completed as of early 2025. The prototype development is being conducted at HAL's Bangalore facility, leveraging the existing supplier network from the TEJAS Mk1 program to ensure quality and efficiency. The centre fuselage and wings have been successfully integrated, while the front and rear fuselage sections are nearing completion.





Technical Specifications And Capabilities





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed as a 4.5-generation multi-role combat aircraft with significantly enhanced capabilities compared to its predecessors. The aircraft features a 17,500kg airframe powered by a single General Electric F414-INS6 engine capable of producing 22,000lb of thrust. Key enhancements include close-coupled canards for improved stability and manoeuvrability, advanced avionics systems including the indigenous Uttam GaN-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and an Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system. The aircraft's design incorporates a reduced frontal Radar Cross Section (RCS), reported to be one-fourth that of the TEJAS MK-1, significantly enhancing its stealth capabilities.





Development Timeline And Production Plans





The rollout of the TEJAS MK-2 prototype is planned for 2026, with the first flight scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. HAL has adopted a measured approach to the rollout, opting for a low-key technical milestone focus rather than ceremonial fanfare to expedite the testing phase. The development program includes plans for four prototypes to be built between 2025 and 2027, with final operational clearance targeted for 2028. Production is expected to commence by 2028-2029, with the Indian Air Force planning to induct the aircraft into service by 2030. The initial production target aims for 110-120 aircraft, with potential orders for up to 210 more units to form six squadrons.





Strategic Implications And Industry Impact: Atmanirbhar Bharat And Self-Reliance





The developments outlined in Dr. Sunil's interview underscore India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The TEJAS MK-2 program particularly emphasises indigenous content, with over 82% indigenous components initially and projections to surpass 90% with localised engine production. This strategic approach positions India as a significant player in the global aerospace and defence market while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Production Capacity And Future Growth





HAL's expansion strategy extends beyond current programs, with the company planning additional capacity enhancements. The organization has outlined a comprehensive CAPEX plan for the next five years, estimated at ₹14,000-15,000 crore, translating to an average annual investment of ₹3,000 crore. This investment strategy aims to scale production capacity from 24 to potentially 32 aircraft annually with plans for a fourth production line at Nashik. The enhanced manufacturing capabilities will enable HAL to pursue export markets aggressively while meeting domestic requirements.





Challenges And Strategic Solutions: Supply Chain Management





The TEJAS programs have faced significant challenges related to supply chain management, particularly in engine deliveries. HAL has ruled out engine swaps for the TEJAS MK-1A amid F404 supply delays, maintaining commitment to the F404-IN20 engine with expectations of stabilized deliveries by 2026. The company has worked closely with General Electric and the Ministry of Defence to address these bottlenecks and ensure program continuity.





Quality And Certification





The transition from development to full-scale production requires rigorous quality control and certification processes. HAL has implemented comprehensive testing protocols for both the MK-1A and MK-2 programs, ensuring compliance with military standards and operational requirements. The company's approach emphasises technical excellence over speed, prioritizing long-term program success and operational effectiveness.





Conclusion





The interview with HAL Chairman Dr. DK Sunil at the Paris Air Show 2025 reveals significant progress in India's indigenous fighter aircraft programs. The TEJAS MK-1A production expansion to 24 aircraft per year through the new Nashik facility demonstrates HAL's commitment to meeting Indian Air Force requirements while building export capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-2 program's advancement toward its 2026 prototype rollout represents India's evolution toward more sophisticated aerospace technologies. These developments collectively position India as an emerging aerospace power, capable of designing, developing, and manufacturing world-class fighter aircraft while contributing to national security and economic growth through the defence sector.





Vayu Aerospace Report







