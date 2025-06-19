Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has categorically rejected US President Donald Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” amid the rapidly escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.





In a televised address, Khamenei warned that any US military intervention in the ongoing war would result in “irreparable damage” to the United States, emphasising that the Iranian nation would not yield to threats or external pressure.





He stated, “Intelligent people who know Iran, the nation and the history of Iran, will never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered”. Khamenei’s remarks came shortly after Trump publicly floated the possibility of assassinating the Iranian leader, though Trump clarified he would not pursue such action “at least for now”.





The backdrop to these statements is a dramatic intensification of hostilities. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Tehran and other Iranian cities, focusing on missile development sites and nuclear infrastructure.





According to Israeli military sources, dozens of targets, including centrifuge facilities and enrichment workshops, have been struck, resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists. In response, Iran launched barrages of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, at Israel. Most of these were intercepted, but the exchanges have left both Iranian and Israeli populations bracing for further escalation.





Amid this turmoil, Trump has kept the world guessing about potential US military involvement. He has stated, “Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” and has reviewed various military options, including possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in coordination with Israel.





While Trump claimed that Iran had reached out for talks and suggested that “nothing’s too late” for a nuclear agreement, Iran’s UN mission strongly denied any such overture, asserting, “No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance”.





Despite the bellicose rhetoric, there are indications of possible backchannel diplomacy. Anonymous Iranian officials have hinted at openness to US-brokered ceasefire talks with Israel, and several Iranian government and commercial aircraft have been tracked landing in Oman, a traditional mediator between Tehran and Washington. However, the identities and intentions of those on board remain unclear.





On the ground, the situation is dire. Thousands of residents are fleeing Tehran in the wake of Israeli airstrikes, and the US Embassy in Jerusalem has begun evacuating American citizens from Israel as a precaution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded the resilience of the Israeli people and expressed gratitude for Trump’s continued support, highlighting ongoing communication between the two leaders.





The Iran-Israel conflict has entered a volatile new phase, with Khamenei’s defiant rejection of US demands and his stark warning of “irreparable damage” if the US intervenes militarily. The region remains on edge, with both sides escalating militarily while diplomatic channels remain fraught and uncertain.





Based On ANI Report







