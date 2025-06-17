



During his June 2025 visit to Washington, D.C., Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, faced significant and vocal protests from the Pakistani diaspora, particularly outside the Four Seasons Hotel.





Demonstrators, many of whom are believed to be supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, chanted slogans such as “Islamabad Ke Qatil” (Murderer of Islamabad) and “Pakistanio Ke Qatil” (Murderer of Pakistanis), directly accusing Munir of violence, authoritarianism, and undermining democracy in Pakistan.





The protests were marked by placards and digital screens displaying messages like “Mass Murderer Asim Munir,” “Democracy dies when guns speak,” and “Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise.” Videos and images of these demonstrations quickly circulated on social media, amplifying the message of dissent within the overseas Pakistani community.





Activists and protest leaders, such as Nazia Imtiaz Hussain of The Alliance Organisation, openly condemned Munir, referring to him as a “criminal dictator of Pakistan” and criticizing those who supported him as betraying democracy and ignoring the suffering of millions.





The protesters’ anger was also fuelled by the ongoing imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which they attribute to Munir’s influence and the current government’s crackdown on political opposition.





The timing of Munir’s visit coincided with rumors—later officially denied by the White House—that he had been invited to participate in the U.S. Army Day parade. U.S. officials clarified that no foreign military leaders were invited, countering speculation and backlash that had arisen in both Indian and Pakistani circles.





Underlying the protests is a broader criticism of Munir’s recent elevation to the rank of Field Marshal, only the second such promotion in Pakistan’s history, despite what many view as military and strategic failures, especially during recent conflicts with India. Protesters accuse Munir of presiding over a de facto military state, suppressing civilian voices, and violating constitutional norms, with many calling for the restoration of democracy and free elections in Pakistan.





The protests in Washington, D.C., against Field Marshal Asim Munir reflect deep dissatisfaction among overseas Pakistanis regarding Pakistan’s current military-led governance, alleged human rights abuses, and the erosion of democratic institutions. The demonstrations have brought international attention to the internal political crisis in Pakistan and the growing demands for civilian supremacy and democratic reforms from both within the country and its diaspora.





Based On ANI Report



