Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir being honoured by PM Netanyahu and Israeli President





Israel has launched a significant and unprecedented offensive campaign directly targeting Iranian assets and leadership within Iran, effectively reversing Iran’s long-standing "ring of fire" strategy, according to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir.





The "ring of fire" refers to Iran’s strategy of encircling Israel with hostile proxies and missile threats—such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen, and various Shia militias in Syria and Iraq—to isolate and threaten Israel militarily. This doctrine reached its peak during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, when Israel was surrounded by Iranian-backed forces.





Lt.-Gen. Zamir, speaking at the IDF Intelligence Directorate’s Research Division, declared that Israel is now "turning the ‘ring of fire’—the sword that they built for years to attack us—against them on their territory," describing the operations as "historic" and transformative for the Middle East. Zamir praised Israeli intelligence for its "extraordinary and awe-inspiring capabilities," emphasizing that the campaign is being closely watched with "admiration and respect" worldwide.





"Every citizen of this country, and the whole world, is looking at you with admiration and respect," he added. "Everyone wants to learn how this happened, and I'm telling you, there are miracles, and those that make them happen are people, and in this case, those people are you. What we are doing here is historic -- we are changing the face of the Middle East." The Jerusalem Post quoted Zamir as saying.





Targeted Strikes: Israel has carried out precision strikes deep inside Iran, including attacks on the Quds Force, Khatam al-Anbiya leadership, nuclear and ballistic missile sites, radar systems, and energy infrastructure. Notably, Israeli forces reportedly targeted and killed senior Iranian commanders and destroyed missile launchers and a refuelling plane at Mashhad Airport, marking one of the most distant Israeli strikes to date.





Strategic Objective: The campaign aims to neutralize what Israel describes as an "existential threat" posed by Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Zamir stated that Israel is acting to prevent Iran from reaching the "point of no return" in its pursuit of nuclear weapons.





Pace And Scope: Major General Shlomi Binder, head of the Intelligence Directorate, confirmed that Israel has struck dozens of high-value targets and is increasing the pace of operations, with around 30 Iranian commanders targeted so far.





Regional Reactions And Escalation: The offensive has heightened regional tensions:





Hezbollah’s Response: Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem pledged "all forms of support" to Iran, reiterating that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and accusing the West of opposing Iran for political reasons. Qassem reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to stand with Iran against Israel and the United States, calling for regional unity around Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.





US Warning: The United States, through its Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Barrack, warned Hezbollah against entering the conflict, stating it would be "a very, very, very bad decision," and continues to urge Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah as the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies.





Zamir characterised the ongoing campaign as "changing the face of the Middle East," highlighting Israel’s ability to project power and conduct precision operations over 1,500 kilometers away from its borders. The IDF leadership believes these actions are not only degrading Iran’s offensive capabilities but also sending a message to adversaries and allies alike about Israel’s resolve and operational reach.





Israel’s current military campaign marks a dramatic reversal of Iran’s "ring of fire" strategy, with Israeli forces now leveraging intelligence and precision strikes to target Iranian assets on Iranian soil, fundamentally altering the strategic landscape of the region.





Based On ANI Report







