



The Kremlin has issued a strong warning to the United States, cautioning that any military strike against Iran would constitute a grave error and risk triggering a major escalation in the Middle East.





Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasised that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the already volatile region, stating, "This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region".





Peskov warned that such conflicts could "set the entire region on fire," underscoring Russia's deep concern about the potential for a broader war.





Tensions have dramatically increased following Israel's recent large-scale bombing campaign against Iran, which Israel justified by alleging that Tehran was close to producing a nuclear weapon—a claim Iran has denied. In response, Iran launched multiple drone and missile strikes against Israel, and the cycle of hostilities has continued, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.





In this context, Russia has positioned itself as a potential mediator, with President Vladimir Putin maintaining communication with both Tehran and Tel Aviv. Peskov noted that Putin has a "complete picture" of the situation and that Moscow remains actively engaged, despite acknowledging that there is currently "little ground" for productive negotiations.





Putin has proposed several compromise frameworks to the parties involved, including the US, Israel, and Iran. These proposals reportedly focus on mutual security guarantees that would protect Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology while ensuring Israel's security.





The Russian Foreign Ministry, through spokesperson Maria Zakharova, reiterated Moscow's warning to Washington, declaring that US military intervention would be "an extremely dangerous step with truly unpredictable negative consequences".





This warning followed a phone call between Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both leaders condemned Israel's actions and called for a ceasefire and a diplomatic resolution. Kremlin officials stressed that the end to hostilities should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means.





Meanwhile, the White House has stated that President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the US will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt conveyed that the administration remains open to diplomatic negotiations but reiterated the US stance that Iran must not be allowed to enrich uranium or achieve a nuclear weapon.





Russia has issued a clear and urgent warning to the US against striking Iran, arguing that such an action would escalate the Israel-Iran conflict into a potentially uncontrollable regional war. Moscow continues to advocate for diplomacy and has offered to mediate, while also condemning any notions of regime change in Iran by external powers as "unacceptable".





The situation remains highly volatile, with the international community closely watching for the next moves from Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv.





Based On ANI Report







