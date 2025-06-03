



An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, conducted a significant diplomatic engagement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 3, 2025. The delegation met with YB Tan Sri Dato' Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Dewan Rakyat), as well as other key Malaysian political figures and parliamentary committees, to discuss India's approach to counter-terrorism and seek enhanced cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.





During the meeting, the Indian delegation briefed the Malaysian Speaker on India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, referencing the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India's measured response under Operation Sindoor. The Speaker reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace and security, expressing appreciation for India's principled approach and welcoming continued engagement between the two countries' parliaments to foster mutual understanding and regional stability.





The Indian delegation also held discussions with the Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen. The focus was on strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts, with the Indian side emphasizing the need for collective action and sharing details of India's zero-tolerance policy and firm responses to acts of terror.





Further meetings involved representatives from Malaysia's Democratic Action Party (DAP), led by Deputy Minister YB M. Kulasegaran, and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), led by YB Sim Tze Tzin and Deputy Minister Saraswathy Kandasami. These interactions highlighted mutual interests in regional peace, legal cooperation, and the fight against terrorism. Malaysian leaders acknowledged India's comprehensive briefing, expressed solidarity with India's stance, and reiterated their support for peace and regional stability, especially in light of the Pahalgam attack.





The delegation also engaged with the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) and leading Malaysian think tanks, where they outlined India's new security doctrine and the "new normal" of responding decisively to cross-border terrorism. The Indian side made it clear that it would no longer distinguish between terrorists and the states that support them, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in eradicating terrorism.





Malaysia's support for India's counter-terrorism efforts marks a notable shift in its regional posture, with leaders such as Deputy Minister Saraswathy Kandasamy and DAP's Kulasegaran Murugeson voicing strong condemnation of violence and advocating for peace and prosperity. The Malaysian government, under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and as ASEAN chair, is now seen as aligning more closely with India's vision for stability and growth in the region, moving away from previous alignments with alternative blocs.





The Indian delegation's visit to Malaysia is part of a broader multi-nation tour, including Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore, aimed at briefing international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promoting regional cooperation. The delegation comprises MPs from various parties, reflecting India's unified national consensus on the issue.





The Malaysian Parliament Speaker and other political leaders have reaffirmed their support for India's approach to combating terrorism, endorsing India's zero-tolerance policy and expressing readiness to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation in the collective fight against terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







