



An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, conducted a significant diplomatic engagement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 3, 2025. The visit, part of a broader multi-nation tour, aimed to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and to strengthen global cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.





During their meeting with the Malaysian Parliamentary Special Committee on International Relations and International Trade, chaired by YB Wong Chen, the Indian delegation provided a comprehensive briefing on the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, and outlined India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.





The discussions focused on the necessity of collective international action against terrorism, with India emphasising that it no longer distinguishes between terrorist groups and the states that support them. The delegation also highlighted India's decisive response under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The Indian MPs met with the Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives, YB Tan Sri Dato' Johari bin Abdul, who reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace and expressed gratitude for India's detailed briefing on its counter-terrorism approach. The Speaker, along with other Malaysian leaders, voiced strong support for India's stance on counter-terrorism and regional stability, marking a notable shift in Malaysia's diplomatic posture compared to previous years.





The delegation also engaged with representatives from key Malaysian political parties, including the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), and the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC). These meetings reinforced India's message of national unity against cross-border terrorism and the new security doctrine that calls for firm, proportionate responses to any act of terror on Indian soil. The DAP and PKR leaders appreciated India's comprehensive briefing, while MIC expressed solidarity with India's fight against terrorism.





In addition to political dialogues, the Indian delegation interacted with Malaysian think tanks and academia, such as the Asia Europe Institute and the Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur. These sessions focused on India's evolving security doctrine, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan as a diplomatic measure, and strategies to enhance international cooperation in counter-terrorism. The delegation also paid homage to the Malaysian national who lost her life in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, underlining the shared global threat posed by terrorism.





The delegation, comprising MPs from BJP, TMC, CPI-M, Congress, and former diplomats, is visiting Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore as part of India's sustained diplomatic outreach. Their mission underscores India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development, and seeks to rally international partners in a unified stand against terrorism.





Malaysia's response to the delegation's visit has been notably supportive, with leaders reaffirming their zero-tolerance stance on violence and willingness to use their influence to promote peace and stability in the region. This engagement reflects a deepening India-Malaysia partnership in the global fight against terrorism and highlights India's proactive diplomatic strategy in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.





Based On ANI Report







