

A group of ten representatives from Montana, United States, comprising seven high school students and three chaperones from the Montana World Affairs Council, are currently on a study visit to India, where they have expressed deep appreciation for the country’s hospitality, culture, and unique experiences.

The delegation, selected by the Consulate General of India in Seattle after excelling in EconoQuest 2025 and Academic WorldQuest 2025, has been exploring the vibrant sights, sounds, and flavours of India’s capital.





Jason Smith, a board member of the Montana World Affairs Council, shared his enthusiasm for returning to India, emphasizing how experiencing the country alongside a group of young, eager students has made the trip particularly memorable.





Smith described India as “magical,” highlighting the warmth of its people and the distinctiveness of its culture. He noted the contrast between Montana’s rural beauty and India’s culinary diversity, expressing delight at sampling authentic Indian dishes throughout his stay.





Other members of the delegation echoed Smith’s sentiments. Clara Depuy spoke about the importance of challenging preconceived notions and learning from firsthand experiences, particularly regarding India’s diverse flora and fauna. She stressed that her visit had already broadened her perspective beyond what she had learned from media and classroom instruction.





Lara Larson, a recent high school graduate, expressed excitement about immersing herself in India’s vibrant culture and religious traditions, especially after reading “Siddhartha” in her world literature class. She looked forward to visiting iconic sites like the Taj Mahal and engaging with local people to gain deeper insights into their way of life.





Emily Brandenburg also highlighted the impact of reading “Siddhartha,” noting that it provided her with a meaningful introduction to non-Western religious perspectives. She expressed a keen interest in Bollywood and the Indian film industry, eager to explore another facet of India’s cultural landscape.





Alli DePuy, a teacher accompanying the group, summed up the delegation’s experience by praising the warm welcome, abundant love, delicious cuisine, and genuine friendships they have encountered in India. The visit underscores the value of international exchange in fostering mutual understanding and respect, as the Montana representatives continue to build bridges and share positive impressions of their time in India.





