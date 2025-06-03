



DMK MP Kanimozhi, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation in Spain, delivered a significant message regarding India’s national identity during an address to the Indian diaspora in Madrid. When questioned about the national language of India, Kanimozhi responded, “The national language of India is unity and diversity.





That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today”. Her statement was met with applause and highlighted India’s unique ethos, emphasizing that the nation’s strength lies in its pluralism rather than in any single language.





This assertion comes at a time when linguistic identity and the three-language policy proposed in the National Education Policy 2020 have been contentious topics in Indian politics, with the DMK notably opposing the Centre’s stance. By framing “unity in diversity” as India’s national language, Kanimozhi underscored the idea that India’s collective identity is rooted in its acceptance and celebration of multiple languages, cultures, and traditions, rather than the imposition of any one language as supreme.





During the visit, the delegation, which included representatives from various political parties such as the Samajwadi Party, BJP, RJD, AAP, and former diplomats, engaged with Spanish officials including Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.





Discussions focused on India’s efforts to combat terrorism and maintain peace, with Spain expressing unequivocal support for India’s anti-terrorism initiatives. The diplomatic outreach was partly in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.





The delegation also met with the Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid, one of the world’s largest such organisations, to exchange experiences and best practices in supporting victims of terrorism. This interaction aimed to foster international solidarity and share India’s experiences in dealing with cross-border terrorism.





Kanimozhi further urged the Indian diaspora to play a proactive role in spreading India’s message of peace and non-violence (“Ahimsa”), drawing on the nation’s historical legacy of peaceful resistance and its ongoing commitment to safety and unity. She reassured the diaspora that India, including Kashmir, remains a safe place and that attempts to destabilize the country would not succeed.





Kanimozhi’s articulation of “unity and diversity” as India’s national language served as a powerful diplomatic message, reflecting both India’s internal pluralism and its outward commitment to peace and cooperation on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







