



A high-level Indian defence delegation, led by Major General Ajay Kumar Singh and comprising 16 senior Army officers—including five from friendly foreign countries—has embarked on a week-long official visit to Morocco from June 1 to 7, 2025. This visit marks a significant step in India’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance strategic engagement with Morocco, a key partner in North Africa.





Upon arrival in Rabat, the delegation was welcomed at the Indian Embassy, where Ambassador Sanjay Rana provided an in-depth briefing on the current state of India–Morocco relations, with a particular focus on defence cooperation. The discussions highlighted the progress made in recent years and underscored the potential for expanding collaboration in new strategic areas.





The delegation’s agenda includes meetings with senior Moroccan military and administrative officials to review existing defence frameworks and identify opportunities for future cooperation. These interactions are expected to deepen mutual understanding and lay the groundwork for joint initiatives in areas such as training, technology sharing, and counterterrorism.





Simultaneously, India has also dispatched an eight-member National Cadet Corps (NCC) delegation to Moscow to participate in the Cadet Youth Festival in Kazan, Russia, from June 1 to 8. This event aims to foster international camaraderie among cadets through cultural exchange and interactive activities.





The Indian cadets will represent the country in a series of programs designed to promote friendship and mutual understanding among youth from various nations. The NCC’s participation in such events is part of the broader Youth Exchange Program (YEP), which has a longstanding tradition of facilitating military and cultural exchanges between India and Russia.





These parallel initiatives reflect India’s broader diplomatic strategy of leveraging defence and youth engagement to build stronger international partnerships. The ongoing visit to Morocco, in particular, is expected to elevate bilateral ties, enhance defence cooperation, and contribute to India’s strategic outreach in North Africa.





