



French energy giant TotalEnergies has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the expansion of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) in India, as announced by Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne during a meeting with Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Paris on June 1, 2025.





Pouyanne emphasised that TotalEnergies will continue to back Adani Green’s growth, highlighting AGEL’s current renewable energy capacity of 14 gigawatts and its ambitious expansion plans, which are integral to India’s renewable energy targets and transition to cleaner energy sources.





Over the past five years, TotalEnergies has invested approximately USD 5 billion in India, focusing on natural gas infrastructure, city gas development, and renewable energy projects—particularly in partnership with Adani entities. This collaboration includes significant investments in solar and wind installations, with TotalEnergies playing a key role in AGEL’s development.





TotalEnergies’ partnership with Adani Green began in January 2021, when it acquired a minority stake in the publicly listed renewable energy company. The French major further strengthened this relationship by securing a 50% stake in three joint ventures with AGEL, which operate renewable energy assets across India. In February 2024, the companies announced a strategic 50:50 joint venture to manage a 1,150 MW solar project portfolio in Khavda, Gujarat—the world’s largest renewable energy plant site—underscoring both firms’ commitment to accelerating India’s clean energy transition.





The renewed support from TotalEnergies marks a notable shift from the company’s position in 2023, when it suspended further financial contributions to Adani investments pending clarification of allegations raised by short-seller Hindenburg Research. TotalEnergies has since reiterated that its investments in Adani entities were conducted in full compliance with applicable laws and internal governance standards, following thorough due diligence.





Beyond renewables, TotalEnergies is also expanding its broader energy business in India. The company plans to boost liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States to India, leveraging its status as the largest US LNG exporter. Additionally, TotalEnergies is preparing to restart operations in Mozambique, which could further enhance energy supplies to India.





Minister Goyal encouraged TotalEnergies to deepen its presence in India, building on the substantial investments already made in the country’s energy infrastructure. The announcement also follows a memorandum of understanding signed with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC), signaling TotalEnergies’ broader commitment to India’s energy sector.





TotalEnergies’ reaffirmed support for Adani Green’s expansion is a significant development for India’s renewable energy landscape, reflecting both companies’ strategic alignment and the growing importance of international partnerships in achieving India’s clean energy goals.





Based On ANI Report







