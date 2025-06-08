



NIBE Limited has achieved a significant milestone in the Indian defence sector by securing the Transfer of Technology (ToT) from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the indigenous Modular Bridging System.





This agreement, executed with DRDO’s Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune, authorizes NIBE Limited to manufacture modular bridging systems ranging from 14 to 46 meters in length for a period of 10 years. The technology transfer aligns with the Government of India’s "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, reinforcing NIBE’s commitment to advancing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.





The Modular Bridging System is a state-of-the-art, mechanically launched mobile bridge designed for rapid deployment. It is capable of supporting both tracked and wheeled military vehicles, allowing them to cross obstacles and challenging terrains efficiently.





The system’s modular design, utilizing pre-fabricated components, enables swift assembly and deployment, which is crucial for military operations and emergency rescue missions where traditional infrastructure may be compromised or unavailable. The bridges are engineered to meet the dynamic operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces as well as other central and state government agencies.





Under the terms of the agreement, NIBE Limited will pay a total consideration of ₹3.76 crore in tranches for the technology transfer. DRDO will provide comprehensive technical know-how, including design support, testing methodologies, and protocols to ensure quality and precision in manufacturing. NIBE Limited is expected to launch the Modular Bridging System within 24 months, aiming to deliver timely and efficient support to India’s national security infrastructure.





This technology transfer marks a strategic shift for NIBE Limited, which has traditionally operated in the electronic components and fabrication materials sector, as well as in consultancy and turnkey services for electrical infrastructure projects.





With this agreement, NIBE positions itself as a key player in India’s defence mobility ecosystem, contributing to the nation’s operational and strategic capabilities. Despite a recent dip in financial performance, the company’s shares reflected positive investor sentiment following the announcement of the DRDO deal, underlining the market’s confidence in NIBE’s new direction.





The partnership between NIBE Limited and DRDO for the Modular Bridging System is set to bolster indigenous defence production, enhance operational readiness of the armed forces, and support critical infrastructure needs across various government agencies in India.





Based On ANI Report







