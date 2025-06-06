



Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Army's Northern Command, conducted a comprehensive review of operational preparedness during his recent visit to the headquarters of Strike One Corps (1 Corps) in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.





The formation, recognised as one of the Army's most formidable and highly mechanised offensive corps, is tasked with rapid deployment and spearheading offensive operations. During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the corps' current state of readiness and praised the formation for its dedication, innovative approach, and high standards of operational excellence.





In addition to his engagement in Mathura, Lt Gen Sharma visited a transit camp under the Northern Command in Jammu, where he commended the staff for their commitment and efficiency in providing seamless transit facilities to personnel.





He further visited the Udhampur Air Force Station, acknowledging the high morale and professionalism of the air force personnel stationed there. These visits underscore the Northern Command's focus on maintaining robust security and operational preparedness amid ongoing security challenges, particularly in sensitive regions like Jammu & Kashmir.





Based On A PTI Report







