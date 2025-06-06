



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant milestone in its space launch capabilities with the successful completion of the third hot test of its semi-cryogenic engine, the SE2000, on May 28, 2025. Conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, this test marks a pivotal advancement in the development of the SC120 stage, which will eventually replace the current L110 liquid core stage of the LVM3 heavy-lift launch vehicle.





The SE2000 engine, designed to deliver a high thrust of 2000 kN, employs an oxidizer-rich staged combustion cycle using liquid oxygen and kerosene—propellants that are both non-toxic and non-hazardous. This innovative combination allows the engine to achieve a chamber pressure of 180 bar and a specific impulse of 335 seconds, offering a substantial performance upgrade over the hydrazine-based propulsion system of the L110 stage. The use of these propellants not only improves operational efficiency but also aligns with global trends in environmentally safer and more cost-effective rocket technology.





The recent hot test is the third in a series of phased trials for the Power Head Test Article (PHTA), which includes all engine systems except the thrust chamber. The first test, conducted on March 28, 2025, demonstrated smooth ignition and bootstrap operation for 2.5 seconds. The second test on April 24, 2025, focused on the start-up transient build-up and lasted 3.5 seconds. The latest, third test ran for 3 seconds, successfully igniting the engine and operating it up to 60% of its rated power, with stable and controlled performance throughout. These tests have validated critical subsystems such as turbo-pumps, the pre-burner, start system, and control components, ensuring the engine’s reliability for future missions.





With subsystem validations complete, ISRO is now preparing for integrated engine-level trials. The SC120 stage, powered by the SE2000 engine, is expected to significantly enhance the LVM3’s payload capacity—raising the Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) capability from 4 to 5 tons and the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capacity from 8 to 10 tons.





This improvement will not only enable India to launch heavier satellites but also strengthen the country’s competitive position in the global space launch market, supporting more ambitious missions, including lunar and potential crewed spaceflights.





ISRO’s achievement with the SE2000 engine underscores its commitment to technological innovation and self-reliance in advanced rocket propulsion. The successful integration of the SC120 stage is anticipated to enter operational service by 2027, marking a new era for India’s space program and reinforcing its status as a major player in space exploration and satellite deployment.